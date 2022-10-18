Opinion

Sven Botman massive international call proving spot on

Exactly four weeks ago today, Sven Botman made headlines.

However, it was back in his home country where the central defender was getting the attention.

Sven Botman turning down an invitation from the Netherlands national set-up, telling them that he would be staying on Tyneside during the final two weeks of September, rather than joining up with the Dutch Under 21s.

Holland official announcement – 20 September 2022:

‘Sven Botman (Newcastle United FC) will not join the Dutch Juniors this international period. Botman has indicated to Jong Oranje coach Erwin van de Looi that he wants to focus on his club during the international match in September and therefore not make himself available. No replacement will be called for Botman. The selection of Jong Oranje now consists of 22 players.

Botman has so far played twelve international matches for the Dutch Juniors and scored twice. He made his debut on September 8, 2020 in the game against Norway (2-0 win).

The Dutch Juniors will start the practice campaign for the European Championship 2023 this week. Erwin van de Looi’s team plays practice matches in and against Belgium and Romania. The match against Belgium will be played on Friday, September 23 at 6.30 pm in Leuven and the confrontation against Romania is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 at 5 pm (Dutch time) in Cluj.’

Sven Botman had made an impressive start to his Newcastle United career but he was feeling the squeeze.

Eddie Howe full of praise for the 22 year old but in the lead up to that September international break, Sven Botman found himself an unused sub at Anfield, then played the full game against Palace (0-0), before then back on the bench as an unused sub against Bournemouth (1-1).

The defence story in front of Nick Pope this season, had proved to be one of Eddie Howe having five players he would surely like to have played, but only four spaces. Trippier and Schar seemingly nailed on, but a case of two from three for the other trio, as Targett, Burn and Botman competed for a start.

That Sven Botman massive international call in September, looks to be proving spot on now for both player and club.

Staying behind and training under Eddie Howe, Sven Botman has now started all three Premier League matches since the international break. Two wins and a draw with only two goals conceded in some five hours of football. Also, worth pointing out that that the two goals that have been conceded were, due to a penalty conceded at a set-piece by (an unlucky) Dan Burn, plus due to some poor defending from subs Lascelles and Lewis in the very final stages at Fulham.

Reality is that Botman and Schar have looked a class double act in October and on Sunday at Old Trafford, maybe their best joint performance so far.

For me, the only surprise about Sven Botman, is that others are surprised at how well he is doing.

He doesn’t turn 23 until next year (January) but has already been a key player (as a 20 year old) when helping Lille win Ligue 1 ahead of PSG in 2020/21, as well as impressing in the Champions League last season.

For Newcastle United, Sven Botman is still to taste defeat, featuring in nine matches (all competitions) with four wins and five draws. Whilst he has been on the pitch, only six goals conceded in total, whilst if you take out that thrilling 3-3 Man City draw, only three goals conceded in the other appearances when he was on the pitch.

You can’t blame Sven Botman for prioritising football at his new club at this point in his career.

Despite having played loads of first team football at such a young age, Sven Botman hasn’t played a single minute for the Dutch senior side. Indeed, apart from a single call up back in November 2020 he has never even been included in the senior set-up.

Holland have some seriously good options in defence, with the likes of Ake (Man City), de Ligt (Bayern Munich), de Vrij (Inter Milan) and van Dijk (Liverpool)

Can Sven Botman force a late place in the Holland squad for the Qatar World Cup? Well, one thing for sure, I think he has definitely given himself his best chance by staying at Newcastle United last month, rather than turning out for the Dutch Under 21s.

Playing week in week out in the Premier League, conceding very few goals in a defence which currently ranks as the best in the English top tier, it will surely prove very difficult for Louis van Gaal to keep ignoring the Newcastle defender.

Whether that is in time for Qatar remains to be seen, but regardless of that, in the longer term I think that just like with Newcastle United, Sven Botman is set to be at the heart of the Holland defence for many years to come.

