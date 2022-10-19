Opinion

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips – Newcastle United success under new owners is fantastic

Kevin Phillips had his moments against Newcastle United.

A bit of a Sunderland legend for their fans.

Kevin Phillips the top scorer in both seasons when Sunderland managed their highest ever Premier League finishes, seventh in both 1999/2000 and 2000/2001.

However, not sure what a fair few of those worshipping mackems will think about their hero now, as the South Shields manager has been talking about Newcastle United.

Kevin Phillips thinks is ‘fantastic’ for the region that Newcastle United are doing so well under Eddie Howe and the club’s new owners.

Great to see him telling it like it is, Kevin Phillips saying he always knew Eddie Howe was a very, very good manager and that the fact he is doing such a superb job ‘without really splashing the cash’ makes it all the better.

The former Sunderland playing legend declaring that a ‘real buzz’ has been created by the rise of Newcastle United, now that Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce have been replaced by ambitious owners and a quality head coach.

Kevin Phillips asked what he thinks about Newcastle United’s success by The Sportsman:

“The feelings are great…I live in the north east now and so I’m only 15 minutes from St. James’ Park.

“So, as much as the Newcastle lot probably don’t like me or don’t like Sunderland… I’m a football fan.

“And, for the region and the area, it (Newcastle’s rise under the new owners and Eddie Howe) has been fantastic.

“We all know Eddie Howe is a very, very good manager.

“Now, he’s got the backing of wealthy owners, although they’re doing it without really splashing the cash, which we all thought they would.

“So that just shows that Eddie Howe is a good manager, he’s very clever, very shrewd.

“And if he needs to dip in the market he will.

“So yeah, it’s great for the area, there’s a real buzz in the north east, and it’s great for them.”

