Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2 – 30 years ago today and here’s Liam O’Brien to make it 11 out of 11

Liam O’Brien.

When that name is heard, it only means one thing to Newcastle United fans of a certain age.

The years flash by and you are back to 18 October 1992.

Yes, exactly thirty years ago today (just how old does that make you feel!!).

That (1992/93) season had kicked off with the following set of results:

Newcastle 3 Southend 2

Derby 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 West Ham 0

Newcastle 2 Luton 0

Bristol Rovers 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 3 Portsmouth 1

Newcastle 5 Bristol City 0

Peterborough 0 Newcastle 1

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Tranmere 0

Kevin Keegan had done a remarkable job, although ‘remarkable’ doesn’t really even scratch the sides.

Having taken over a first team squad in absolute disarray and heading to the third tier, in only a matter of six months KK had completely changed the club’s direction of travel. Plus it was done with spending relatively little cash.

Newcastle United starting the 1992/93 season with an incredible ten wins in a row.

On 18 October 1992 it was Roker Park, 28,098 the crowd and most of them desperate to halt this Kevin Keegen inspired juggernaut.

A Gary Owers own goal on 12 minutes looked to have set Newcastle United on their way to 11 out of 11, only for Gordon Armstrong to equalise with 20 minutes remaining.

Only six minutes later though, up steps Liam O’Brien…

Standing behind the goal that day, his free-kick’s direction of travel was straight towards me, I think I was one of the very first to realise what was / had happening / happened.

So sweet, 11 wins out of 11 and Newcastle United well on their way back to the top tier.

Six days later the stunning start to the season was brought to an end at home to Grimsby Town, Newcastle losing and failing to score a goal.

Liam O’Brien actually scored quite a few quality goals for Newcastle, including a superb lob the previous November (1991) when United drew 1-1 at Roker Park.

However, nothing would diminish this particular Liam O’Brien moment 30 years ago today, beautiful.

