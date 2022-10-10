News

Steve Bruce sacked – West Brom official announcement

Steve Bruce has been sacked.

Monday morning seeing a West Brom official announcement revealing the news.

The other Steves and his son Alex, also giving their marching orders.

Steve Bruce lasting just over eight months in this latest job, a miracle in itself that he lasted this long, after a series of appalling results.

Only one win in their thirteen Championship matches this season, leaving them in the relegation zone and deep in trouble.

This Steve Bruce sacking comes ten days before the first anniversary of when Newcastle United fans celebrated his sacking from St James’ Park.

Including the final stages of his time at Newcastle, the last 38 Steve Bruce league games have produced seven wins, a win ratio of 18 per cent.

West Brom official announcement – 10 October 2022:

‘West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce.

Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

The process of recruiting a new Manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.’

