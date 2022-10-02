Opinion

Steve Bruce now asked the usual question

Steve Bruce is making headlines once again.

At least where the fans of his club are concerned, as his (Bruce’s) mates in football and the media are as ever keen to not draw attention in any way to the latest disaster he is presiding over.

As a multi-millionaire and the beneficiary of numerous previous huge pay-offs, the most recent (and largest???) at Newcastle United, why for once doesn’t Bruce do the decent thing and walk away, rather than desperately clinging on until he gets paid to leave?

Back on 3 February 2022, Steve Bruce was appointed by West Brom. The Baggies were then fifth in the table and the former NUFC boss said he was confident that the squad he inherited would not just make the play-offs, instead he confidently declared they could get an automatic promotion spot.

Long before the end of last season, it was clear that not only would West Brom not get automatic promotion, they wouldn’t even get close to the play-offs. The disastrous Steve Bruce appointment leading to a terrible run of form and a finish in mid-table, eight points off the play-offs and 21 (TWENTY ONE!) points off the play-offs.

The West Brom owners failed to sack Steve Bruce in the summer and as Newcastle supporters, you have to have absolute sympathy for their fans. Absolutely predictable what was going to happen, like watching a car crash in slow motion from afar.

Saturday saw the latest failure to win, Steve Bruce presiding over yet another defeat, a last gasp 3-2 loss at home to Swansea, despite the Baggies having led 2-1.

West Brom are miraculously (due to the failings of others) still outside the relegation zone but on goal difference, only one win in eleven Championship games this season. It is now only seven wins in 28 league matches for Steve Bruce at West Brom and if you include the final days of his disastrous time at Newcastle, it is seven wins in his last 36 league matches.

Reading / hearing what West Brom fans are having to say, you can only have every sympathy.

The big question they are asking, will Steve Bruce for once accept what a terrible job he has done and resign, or will he refuse and only leave if paid yet another fortune to do so, before he can do any more damage?

Quite incredible that clubs keep giving him jobs…

West Brom fans dreaming of getting rid of Steve Bruce ASAP:

‘If Steve Bruce had any decency he would walk.’

‘Sad fact is he won’t be getting the dole money that his incompetence deserves.

A nice big addition to his already over flowing bank account will be added to the £8m he got Newcastle.

I never thought I would say this, but he is very quickly approaching the nadir of the Pardew scale.’

‘With the squad we have we should be in the top 6. Sorry, Steve Bruce has to go.’

‘Should certainly be better than fourth bottom. Get him gone now.’

‘Championship points after 11 games:

Darren Moore – 21 Pts (2018/19)

Slaven Bilic – 22 Pts (2019/20)

Valerien Ismael – 22 Pts (2021/22)

Steve Bruce – 10 Pts (2022/23)’

‘Indefensible.’

‘Has he gone yet?’

‘Darren Moore or Slaven Bilic would get this squad top six.

Steve Bruce is by far the worst manager we have ever had.’

‘Easily the worst manager we have had in my time of supporting the club, which was in 1992.

I just cannot believe so many were happy to give him a chance after the disaster of last season.’

‘Bruce’s football is turgid. He has been in charge for long enough to now factually state that he’s not good enough and should lose his job. There’s no point in dressing it up in any other way than that; we’re incompetent and currently the 4th worst team in the division.

I personally will not go to another game whilst he’s in charge. Fans deserve better than Bruce and his delusional BS excuses week in week out.’

‘Surely he has to go now? A manager can’t survive the crowd turning on him. He has had a quite awful 2022 across 2 different seasons now.

However bad people might say this squad is, it certainly isn’t a relegation form squad.’

‘We’re a laughing stock. Bruce should be gone by Monday.’

‘I think it’s a very attractive position for anyone who won’t be in the running for a Prem job. You’ve got a top 6 Championship squad and you’re starting in 21st. All they’ve got to do is come in and win a couple of games.’

‘Every team we play looks far better coached than we do, his tactics consist of passing it from one full back to the other then lumping a 35 yard ball down the line.’

‘Steve Bruce is out coached by the modern brigade. Especially struggles in how to deal with press and the new short goal kick rule.’

‘The fact that Reading are currently 3rd under Paul Ince just highlights how poor this league is. We have enough quality in the squad for a top 6 finish under the right manager.’

‘I just dont see us sacking him until after the Luton game, sacking him just before two games coming up would be a risk.’

‘A risk of what? Doing even worse than we have been in the previous 11? Not sure it’s overly possible.’

‘I just hope we don’t leave it too late to sack Steve Bruce and his entourage.’

‘Said multiple times, can another manager do better with this squad….YES! We have a half decent squad if coached correctly. The fact our third best centre half and potentially best goalkeeper are out on loan says a lot about Bruce.’

‘I’m more angry that we sit here this morning and he’s still not been sacked, I was actually o.k leaving the ground yesterday as I thought he’d 100% be gone.’

‘I’ve woken up and Steve Bruce is still here. How?’

‘There’s nothing that I can add to the discussion that hasn’t been said already.

He needs to be sacked.

I said some time ago I’d give him until October – well I’ve seen enough. This is not getting any better, it’s getting worse.’

‘He won’t survive now. The local press have finally started to twist the long overdue knife.

Nice poll on the E&S, 97% want him gone. The 3% will be rival fans.’

