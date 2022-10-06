Opinion

Steve Bruce faces race against time to get sack and pay-off to get to cricket world cup

Steve Bruce is in a race against time.

It is a tough challenge but if anybody can do it, the Manchester United fan is surely the man for the job.

Can he get the sack and walk away with his latest pay-off, in time to make the T20 cricket world cup which starts in Australia in ten days time?

A year ago in October 2021, it was the pinnacle of the Steve Bruce management career.

Refusing to resign and instead sticking it out to the bitter end despite the abysmal job he was doing at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce walked away with a widely reported £8m pay-off.

Newcastle fans and the new owners (and Eddie Howe when appointed in November 2021) were left to face the total mess inherited from Bruce and his mate Mike Ashley.

However, all smiles for Steve Bruce, as he flew out to the United Arab Emirates after the sacking, to spend some of his ill deserved multi-million pay-off on a trip to watch the 2021 T20 cricket world cup.

His son (Alex Bruce) snapped a picture of himself and his smiling father on 30 October 2021 enjoying England’s hammering of Australia at the T20 World Cup, then posted the photo on Instagram with a caption saying ‘What a great day, dad and lad’s day out. Well done England and thanks for the tickets Jonny Bairstow.’

So, the big question now, is will Alex and Steve Bruce once again be enjoying ‘dad and lad’s’ days at this latest T20 cricket world cup starting on 16 October 2022.

Well, as always, just as happened at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce (plus of course Alex Bruce is also now on the gravy train, assisting his dad in trying to relegate West Brom) is making clear he will never take the honorable route and resign…

Wednesday saw the latest defeat, Steve Bruce presiding over yet another loss, 1-0 at lower middle of the table Preston.

West Brom are now third bottom and in the relegation zone, only one win in twelve Championship games this season.

Indeed, if the two clubs below the Baggies win their games in hand, Steve Bruce will be rock bottom of the Championship.

If he clings on until the weekend and results go against Bruce, West Brom could be bottom AND the clubs immediately above them having games in hand.

Asked whether he will still be at West Brom when they play Luton on Saturday at the Hawthorns, Steve Bruce replying:

“That’s for other people to decide.

“I’m never going to give up.

“If I did and I just sat here and said I was going to feel sorry for myself, I wouldn’t be sitting here. I still get up in the morning, want to come to work, it still burns inside of me, especially as it is at the minute.

“I hope, given the time, and if not I fully understand that I haven’t been able to arrest the slide which has gone on, unfortunately, for a good two-and-a-half years maybe.

“I still think I’m the right one to turn it around.

“I’ve done it before, especially at this level.

“I’ll never quit it, that’s for sure, because it’s been tough – that’s not going to be on the agenda.

“If you’re going to do this lark, then there’ll be tough times. Of course you want to be better.

“My frustration is that we’ve never been able to arrest the slide since last February.

“When you win one out of your first 12, then you have to accept what’s coming your way.

“Other people will decide if they want to make a change, I fully get that too, but unless I hear different, I will crack on.”

“I don’t think there was much wrong with the performance, apart from the first 15 minutes.

“I personally didn’t think we deserved to lose.

“We didn’t deserve to lose but we have and that’s frustrating for everybody.

“We are all judged on results and they haven’t been good enough. I’ll do my utmost to turn it around. Everyone is finding it tough at the moment.”

Quite incredible the capacity of Steve Bruce to rewrite history and ‘forget’ what he said previously.

Back on 3 February 2022, Steve Bruce was appointed by West Brom.

Bruce makes out now like it was an impossible job he took on, he wasn’t talking about ‘two and a half year’ slides eight months ago.

The Baggies were actually fifth in the table when Steve Bruce came in and the former NUFC boss said he was confident that the squad he inherited would not just make the play-offs, instead he confidently declared they could get an automatic promotion spot. West Brom at that point had only lost eight of their 29 Championship matches and had 45 points sitting in that fifth place, expecting at least a chance of going up via the play-offs.

Long before the end of last season though, it was clear that not only would West Brom not get automatic promotion, they wouldn’t even get close to the play-offs. The disastrous Steve Bruce appointment leading to a terrible run of form and a finish in mid-table, eight points off the play-offs and 21 (TWENTY ONE!) points off the automatic promotion places.

The West Brom owners failed to sack Steve Bruce in the summer and as Newcastle supporters, you have to have absolute sympathy for their fans. Absolutely predictable what was going to happen, like watching a car crash in slow motion from afar.

It is now only seven wins in 29 league matches for Steve Bruce at West Brom and if you include the final stages of his disastrous time at Newcastle, it is seven wins in his last 37 league matches. That means in the last 17 months, Bruce has an 18% win record in league matches at both Newcastle and West Brom.

Reading / hearing what West Brom fans are having to say, you can only have every sympathy.

The big question they are asking, will Steve Bruce for once accept what a terrible job he has done and resign, or will he refuse and only leave if paid yet another fortune to do so, before he can do any more damage?

Quite incredible that clubs keep giving him jobs…

There is actually an even tighter deadline facing Steve Bruce, that could be even beyond his talents.

In the lead up to the T20 world cup, hosts Australia are having a mini-series of matches against England as preparation, those friendly matches starting this Sunday (9 October 2022), eight days before the first anniversary of his last match (and defeat) in charge of Newcastle United.

As Steve Bruce makes clear though, he is a man who will never back down from a challenge, the only question now is just how long before he can force the West Brom owners into sacking him, allowing Bruce (and his son this time) to walk away with pockets stuffed with cash?

