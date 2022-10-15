Opinion

St James’ Park : Remain, not Rename!

As I stood outside St. James’ Park when the announcement of the takeover was completed on 7th October 2021, a tingle travelled down my spine; a feeling I’ve not felt for Newcastle United for many, many years.

How does one register that information?

It was a surreal experience and one I wouldn’t change for the world.

Fast forward ten days to that Spurs game and that familiar tingle again shot down my spinal cord like a bolt of lightning, as Wor Flags unveiled Jimmy Nail’s immortal words of Big River. I cried, as I captured that indelible moment in my memory for eternity, at St. James’ Park.

The name of a ground I and millions of others have walked through the turnstiles of since Newcastle Rangers first played there in 1880. The name of a patch of land overlooked by the grand old houses of Leazes Terrace designed by the great Thomas Oliver in the 1830s. St. James’ being the name next to the “Gallows Hole” where in 1650, 22 people were hanged in one day. St. James’, a patch of grazing land that nuns from nearby St. Bartholomew’s picked strawberries to vinify strawberry wine, lending the name to the famous pub.

Our city, our stadium and the immediate surrounding area oozes history like no other club.

I am one of the 97% of fans that backed the Saudi takeover and I have been overjoyed with the work they have done on and off the field in their first twelve months in charge. In February, there was one announcement from the new owners that provided me with a sense of relief in particular, but still with some caution and nervousness. Mehrdad Ghodoussi pledged that Newcastle United would not be moving from their spiritual home, and that expansion was far higher on the agenda than any possible relocation.

This is undoubtedly a good thing. However, now an almost daily debate in Newcastle United circles is that of moving stadia or perhaps renaming the ground to generate further income. Such a thought gives painful flashbacks to an era we all want to forget. Eleven years ago, the very same idea was floated and ultimately executed by Mike Ashley to change the name of St. James’ Park to the Sports Direct Arena.

There seems to have been a shift of revisionism around the potential stadium name change today. Some might claim that opposition to the previous renaming arose only because the club received no money for the ‘sponsorship’ deal. That’s certainly not how I and many others remember it: it wasn’t about revenues, or lack thereof. Indeed, the city council at the time said “some things are beyond profit,” and refused to change any of the signs around the ground (I know this is now somewhat ironic, as Newcastle City Council gleefully stepped aside for Ashley to sell the land on Strawberry Place).

One fan called it “a disgrace” and that “we might as well change the name of the city.” Another said “It’s absolutely appalling, it will always be St James’ Park.” I vividly remember a cacophonic cry of ‘Stand up for St. James’ Park’ echoing around the stadium on matchdays; one of the many reasons for the staggering disbandment of the Leazes Level 7 singing section.

We should not be so eager to give up our history for money, and few were at the time. Indeed on the death of Margaret Thatcher, Glenda Jackson Labour MP, poignantly summed up Thatcherism as those who knew “the price of everything and the value of nothing.” I hope Newcastle United will never resort to such measures in order to turn a profit.

The potential growth of the club is incredibly exciting. It feels like we’re on the cusp of something spectacular, akin to Keegan’s dreamers of 1992. The city has felt abuzz on every single match-day since Ashley left – thanks in no small part to the outstanding efforts of Wor Flags and the disciplined approach of a Howe-led team – and it has given us a reminder of the old Newcastle United and what it can achieve.

However, surely some things have to remain sacrosanct? It will only taste sweeter when we win our first trophy since 1969 at St. James’ Park. The stadium name is as much a part of Newcastle United as our black and white stripes; those unique black and white stripes that were supposedly a nod to the black and white habits of the monks of the ancient Black Friars: yet another part of our unique history etched into the very (literal!) fabric of our club. Or are even the famous stripes now also available to the highest bidder? Just as Cardiff City’s blue shirts were scandalously changed from blue to red, in order to appeal to a Chinese market obsessed with the lucky colour. We need to think carefully about what our club’s history and tradition means to us.

I totally understand that the club needs as much revenue as possible in order to satisfy Financial Fair Play. However, there are other ways in which we can generate income. Let us again take a leaf out of the book from the Keegan era. Freddie Fletcher was the driving force behind commercialisation of Newcastle United. In 1992 the club was £6m in debt, close to falling into Division 3, liquidation and out of existence. Yet, by 1999, Newcastle United had the fifth highest turnover in world football, behind Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus! We had a higher turnover than clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. We managed this with a smaller stadium and smaller worldwide fanbases. How did we manage it? The answer is quite simple. It was because of us…the fans.

The Loyalest, Football Supporters; the world has ever had:

Fletcher knew this and drove our commercial output to the stratosphere. The lazy journalistic rhetoric of Newcastle fans is somewhat true, as we really are a different breed. A group of people wedged between the mountainous Pennines and the borders of Scotland, a group of people who are loyal and tribal. This loyalty vindicated by our stance to defend the city against the Jacobites in defence of King George, earning us the immortal nickname ‘Geordies’.

This loyalty shines on through to NUFC when we have a club we can all get behind, as we follow them to the moon (and around the M25!) and back! Fletcher jumped at this loyalty as Newcastle became the first club to successfully market replica shirts, we beamed live matches back to sell out audiences at the Odeon Cinema and Metro Arena, we bought magazines, programmes, VHS season reviews, and of course plastic tat! We devoured the lot! Indeed, when Alan Shearer signed for Newcastle United for a world record fee in 1996, Keegan himself said of the signing “This is your money. It’s the money you’ve spent on your replica shirts, your season tickets and your bonds, and the platinum clubs, and the programmes, and the black and white magazines, and I see it as my job as reinvesting that money. You put it in, and I put in the team.” If we can do it then, we can do it again. We don’t need to sell our soul, in the words of the Busker “to make a few quick bob.” We can do it in our own unique way, with the help of our new and unique owners.

I am heartened by the fact PIF/RCB/PCP have said they won’t change the name of the ground, nor look to move ground, without the say-so of supporters, as it looks as though this has already divided opinion down the middle. This being the case, I am confident that the ground and name of St. James’ Park will therefore remain.

Finally, Freddie Fletcher said that “three things make a successful football club: a history of tradition in football, a population catchment area, and how well or how badly it’s run. If you’ve got the first two, you’ve got a wee chance – you can’t change them, but you can change the third.”

Let’s not lose our tradition whilst we chase success, as I truly believe we can have all the success we deserve, whilst keeping our traditions intact.

Howay the lads.

