Opinion

Spurs fans with extraordinary comments ahead of facing Newcastle United

Spurs fans have given me a laugh this time.

Some of their comments ahead of playing Newcastle United are quite spectacular.

Spurs fans so often feeling that they are badly done to, entitled doesn’t even come close to covering it.

No surprise there are a fair few feeble human rights comments.

Many Spurs fans feeling badly done to because of Newcastle United’s spending, totally ignoring the fact that in the last transfer window, Tottenham (and Forest, Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham, Wolves and Man City) spent more than NUFC.

However, it is more the extraordinary comments from Spurs fans when it comes to how their team is doing.

The negativity is quite spectacular.

Bear in mind that going into the weekend, only Arsenal have more points than Spurs and Tottenham are top of their Champions League group.

Meanwhile, in seven home games (all competitions) this season, Spurs fans have seen their team win all seven, scoring 20 goals.

Whilst when you extend that, Spurs have actually seen their players win the last 10 home games scoring 27 goals, extend it further again and it is 14 wins from the last 15 home matches and 43 goals scored.

I just so hope that the pessimism of so many of the Spurs fans proves justified on Sunday…

Spurs fans commenting via their top message board:

‘The atmosphere around the ground after 90mins will be chaos if we don’t win this. Is it almost time for Booing yet?’

‘Just hope the lads bounce back but we can expect Newcastle to come in with their tails up.’

‘Can’t see us beating them and Howe won’t send his team out just to nick a point.

I won’t take a draw right now but think it’s the best we will get.’

‘This has become a very tough match all of a sudden.’

‘Hard game newcastle bang in form.’

‘People have this idea that it works for us teams attacking us but the truth is teams that are up for it push us back and we can’t build up meaningful attacks which I suspect will be the same vs Newcastle. Hopefully we nick a goal or two from our 2 or 3 meaningful attacks.’

‘Newcastle will fancy it and Howe will have them more than ready

I think it’s highly unlikely that we win.’

‘A chore to watch spurs atm. No enjoyment.’

‘This game sort of feels a bit season defining now. Top 6 rival, we really need a win and a good performance against good opponents wouldnt go amiss either.’

‘Praying the in laws invite us over for a roast and gripping conversation instead !’

‘Royal and Sanchez will start, and we will lose.’

‘Yes. We are winning more than losing. But as I’ve said many times, I just don’t enjoy the back 3, wing backs and Conte ball. At least not so far.

We do create chances and do score, but it feels like we rarely dominate games any more.

It’s tolerable when the results are good (against bottom half teams mostly), but our 4 hard league games have all been awful to watch this season.’

‘Newcastle have hit form, gonna be a tough old afternoon.’

‘Incomprehensibly, The Magpies have been somewhat of a bogey team for us over the years.

Don’t win Sunday and the top 6 gets tighter than Jeremy Hunts upcoming budget.

Expecting a cagey and tense affair. We gotta get behind the boys and pray they show their superior class.’

‘Gonna be a real test. This lot has one of the best defenses in the league.’

‘So weird to hear that said about an Eddie Howe team.’

‘I see a tough 1-1 draw in this game. In a few years they will be above us challenging city.’

‘That is what ambitious intent brings.’

‘With a tiny bit of help from Saudi Arabia.’

‘Of course but they are intent on taking over from city what is our ambition, top four every year if we can get it.’

‘The ambition is sports-washing; not sporting excellence for NUFC…..

You’re so clearly jealous does not speak well of you or your values.’

‘As much as these clowns pretend otherwise…. “Spend it like City” absolutely IS their mantra.’

‘Need to smash these f…ing wahabi pr.cks. If they do eventually break into the top 6 it can’t be at our expense.’

‘I will boycott watching all of our games until at least the home game against Sporting.’

‘Got offered a ticket earlier . Said to my mate why arnt you going ? He said he isn’t wasting money on the train fare to watch that sh.te ……which was pretty much my reply.’

‘Newcastle aren’t quite in that top side bracket. It’s coming but not there yet.

If Howe goes for it Newcatke will beat us.

It’s not that they have better players but that 10 letter word evaporates when you lose the 2 games we have, both at times of pressure and expectation.

Newcastle’s to lose in my opinion.’

‘We have the players but even with Conte, we don’t have the mentality and it has knock-on effects.

Howe is no idiot. A good manager, who of course was never good enough for us. Joke.

But he knows his Newcastle have to nudge one of that big 6 out of the way as well as ensuring West Ham and Everton (Not an issue) are kept distant.

They are favourites if Howe believes because we are fragile. Newcastle this season have not shown weakness. We have.’

‘I would not be surprised if we lose at home to Newcastle, and the wheels could really start to fall off.’

‘We should win comfortably and with a bit of style. Newcastle are not that great. If we struggle against them then it’s all utterly pointless.

Praying this season doesn’t descend into an excruciating and depressing Mou/AVB/Nuno collapse.’

‘Newcastle are on the rise because of their dirty money but they are coming. And Howe is also a good manager handling the pressure very calmly.

Newcastle have to knock one or two of those above then off their perch. And they will.

Once they go we won’t catch them. For now we remain just ahead and I don’t mean in the table right now but perception and attraction (within reason).

Anyone who blindly thinks we will get top 4 (without buying in January) or regardless of falling short in big games so often is missing the bigger picture.

One of us or Woolwich are going to fall short this season, and Liverpool are not rejuvenated yet.’

‘They’re still WAY off the team they will inevitably become… hell, it even took Man City a FEW years!’

‘They have been still picking up results without ASM and Isak lately, was surprised they didn’t struggle having to play Murphy and Almirion.’

‘Almiron tbf is having a great season mate…’

‘I have no hopes for us in this game. None whatever.’

‘Not looking forward to seeing Newcastle press the life out of us.

Still think we win 1-0. They’ll make some stupid mistake and get hit on the break.’

‘We’ll bounce back against these human rights abusing c.nts and all you doom mongers will be trying to pick negatives out of a solid home win.’

