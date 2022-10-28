Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v Aston Villa

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Aston Villa game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Aston Villa:

“Aston Villa were electric in thumping Brentford 4-0 last weekend.

“It was a performance full of intensity and one where the shackles of Steven Gerrard’s ‘handbrake-on’ football had been fully released.

“It will surely be the same attack-minded approach for this one from stand-in boss Aaron Danks.

“The only problem here is that Newcastle are far better equipped to counter-punch than Brentford were.

“It should lead to a very watchable encounter with the likelihood high for goals.

“With that in mind, the goalscorer market is worth a visit.

“Danny Ings will be receiving my money at 3/1 for Villa in the anytime market.

“He’s started the last three games, posting 12 shots to an expected goals figure of 2.15, including bagging two in the win over Brentford.

“When he’s fit and firing his conversion rate is up there with the best strikers in the Premier League.

“So in what should be a goal-heavy game his price is too juicy to pass up, especially as he is the current penalty taker.

“Score Prediction – Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 2”

As usual, I do respect what the Sky Sports expert has to say and he makes some decent points above…however, I do also think that there is some dubious reasoning put forward as well, on this occasion.

Obviously, Villa’s 4-0 win over Brentford was a major improvement compared to only one win in the previous nine matches. Getting rid of Steven Gerrard is clearly a positive as well. However, you do have to factor in that whilst Brentford have picked up 11 points at home this season, they have only accumulated three points on their travels, whilst only two clubs have conceded more than the 15 goals Brentford have leaked away from home.

Also, I think you do need to look at who Aston Villa have picked up points against this season, 11 of their 12 points picked up against teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

The Sky Sports man predicts a likely goal feast but I’m not convinced.

Under Eddie Howe there has been a gradually increasing goal threat in recent times BUT generally results have come from keeping a clean sheet or only conceding one goal, whilst scoring one or two at the other end.

The last 30 Premier League games record for Newcastle shows 17 wins, 7 draws, 6 defeats.

Remarkably, in 26 of these last 30 PL matches, Newcastle have conceded one or zero goals.

In 12 of the 30 matches keeping clean sheets, in another 14 conceding just one.

The exceptions were 5-1 at Spurs last season, two Man City matches – 5-0 away from home and 3-3 at St James’ Park, then that dodgy 2-1 late late defeat at Anfield.

As for Aston Villa, they have only picked up two points away from home (draws at Leeds and Forest who are both struggling), scoring only three goals and conceding eleven in the six Premier League away matches.

There is no doubt that Villa have got some decent players but also no doubt that Eddie Howe has now constructed a very decent NUFC team.

No complacency here but I think that the most likely outcome is a 1-0 or 2-0 to Newcastle United, if Eddie Howe has his team at their defensive best, whilst at the same time carrying a good goal threat.

