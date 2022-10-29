News

Sir Alex Ferguson and Co. reward Eddie Howe

A panel that includes Sir Alex Ferguson, have awarded Eddie Howe the LMA (League Managers Association) performance of the week.

The award comes after Newcastle United went to Tottenham and after the first 20-25 minutes dominated the game, deservedly taking all three points and indeed it could and should have been a wider winning margin.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron getting the goals in the 2-1 win that lifted Newcastle United into the top four.

Guessing it must have been a close run thing for Sir Alex Ferguson and friends, with Steve Cooper’s 1-0 Forest win over Liverpool also competing for this week’s award.

LMA Official Announcement – 28 October 2022:

‘The League Managers Association’s panel, comprising LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Rachel Yankey, Les Ferdinand, Clare Tomlinson, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry has determined that the Utilita Performance of the Week Award should go to Newcastle United for their 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will receive the Utilita Performance of the Week trophy.

A fourth victory in five games took Newcastle United up to fourth in the Premier League – and this win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was arguably the most impressive and eye-catching result of the Magpies’ superb season so far.

First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almirón proved decisive despite Harry Kane’s header for the North London outfit, who remain third but are now just two points ahead of Eddie Howe’s in-form United.

Newcastle were able to call on Bruno Guimarães after the Brazilian midfielder’s partner, Ana, gave birth to the couple’s first son, Matteo, on Friday, while Joe Willock replaced Jacob Murphy in the only change to the starting XI from the last two games.’

