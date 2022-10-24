Opinion

Simon Jordan – Holds his hands up on Newcastle United

Simon Jordan has held his hands up.

The football club owner turned pundit with an admission on just how badly he has got it wrong on Newcastle United.

As things stand at this moment in time anyway.

Simon Jordan still warning…’This is a swallow, not a summer, we will see’, as just like any club when you are only a third of the way through the season, anything could indeed happen, good or bad, in the next seven months or so.

However, he has listed a number of things that he did get very wrong about Newcastle United.

For starters, Simon Jordan confessing that he got it wrong on whether or not the takeover even happening, never mind what has come to pass since 7 October 2021.

Simon Jordan applauding the decision making of the Newcastle United owners these past 12 months and the key appointments they have made, the likes of Darren Eales, Dan Ashworth and especially, Eddie Howe.

The football club a very different place to what we ‘enjoyed’ under Mike Ashley and Simon Jordan’s mate Steve Bruce.

The levels of ambition, expertise and professionalism now on a whole other planet…

Simon Jordan speaking about Newcastle United on Talksport – 24 October 2022:

“So with all things being factored in, you have to admire what Newcastle have done.

“This time last year they had not won any games nine games in and all kinds of trouble was brewing.

“You’ve had a change of ownership, a change of manager, a change of spending culture, spending £200million on players, you’ve had a new sporting director brought in.

“All that being said, the outcomes and the achievement that they’re putting on the pitch is well worth commending.

“We’ve got this bet between ourselves (Jim White and Jordan) about whether Newcastle will finish in the top six.

“I still think there’s many twists and turns with 26 games to go, and a very unique perspective in that you’ve got a World Cup campaign coming in the middle of it which could be disruptive for Newcastle if they continue this vein of form.

“Going into a break won’t be helpful but they’ve got this momentum behind them.

“There’s lots of things I got wrong.

“I got it wrong that the ownership would take over.

“I got it wrong about the fact I didn’t think Eddie Howe could build a side that could defend.

“I got it wrong that Eddie Howe wouldn’t be the ultimate outcome.

“I still challenge whether Eddie Howe will take them to the promised land, but right now, where they are, you have to give a tremendous amount of appreciation to it.

“Most of the things they have done, from the people they have put in the dug out, to the players that they have recruited, to the backroom staff that they have brought in, has been right.

“This is a swallow, not a summer, we will see, 38 games in and we are sat here and they finish fourth or fifth in the league, it’ll be an outstanding achievement.

“They’re doing well, and I’m pleased for those Newcastle fans that have balanced perspective that they are.”

