Shwan Jalal to join Newcastle United on Monday

Shwan Jalal is set to be the next new arrival announced by Newcastle United.

As the new ownership and key staff remodel the club, which includes a large turnover of staff.

Eddie Howe signed Shwan Jalal back in 2008, with the new arrival becoming the number one Bournemouth goalkeeper.

Iraqi-born Jalal was on the books of Spurs as a youngster but left without making a senior appearance for them.

Currently head of goalkeeping at Stockport County, the now 39 year old Shwan Jalal also does some work for the FA.

Stockport have now officially confirmed (see below) that Jalal will take up a new post at a ‘Premier League club’ on Monday, with it being widely reported that this club is Newcastle United.

Senior goalkeeping coach Simon Smith left Newcastle United in July and Shwan Jalal is expected to come in and work alongside current goalkeeping coach Adam Bartlett.

Stockport County Official Announcement – 20 October 2022:

The Club can confirm it has accepted an approach from a Premier League Club for our Head of Goalkeeping, Shwan Jalal.

Shwan will remain in his post for this weekend’s game against Salford City, before taking up this new opportunity next Monday.

The 39-year-old former Bournemouth ‘keeper has been at County since March 2021, helping Ben Hinchliffe to win two National League Golden Glove awards during his time at Edgeley Park.

We’d like to thank Shwan for his service to the Club over the last few years, culminating in helping us achieve promotion back to the Football League last season – we all wish him the best of luck with the next step in his career.

An announcement regarding a new Head of Goalkeeping will be made in due course.

Shwan Jalal said:

“It has been a privilege to work at Stockport County. The chance to move to a Premier League club is one that I could not turn down.

“I want to say a big thank you to people I work with at Carrington and Edgeley Park on a daily basis. They create a fantastic environment that will only see the Club go from strength to strength on and off the pitch.

“The celebrations with my family, staff, players, and fans after clinching the National League title last season will stay with me forever.

“I wish the club every success now and in the future. #COYH”

Director of Football Simon Wilson said:

“Shwan has had a hugely positive impact in his time here, and leaves with the thanks and best wishes of the Club. I’m proud of him and glad to see top clubs with access to the global market identify the work being done at Stockport County.”

