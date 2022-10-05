Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF Newcastle United takeover – Just a very good investment rather than Sportswashing

It had to happen eventually with the Newcastle United takeover.

One of the main human rights protagonists amongst the Sunderland fanbase on RTG, finally blew their warped and phoney gaffe and rhetoric to smithereens.

When declaring that it is about the Newcastle United takeover investment by the Saudi PIF that is the main issue irking the mackems.

On Tuesday, Yasir Al Rumayyan gave an interview in Saudi Arabia explaining why Newcastle United had been such an attractive acquisition compared to others.

It was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back shall we say.

Changing their tune, Sunderland fans now declaring that rather than ‘Sportswashing’, it is obvious that the Saudi Arabia PIF are only investing in NewcastleUnited in the short-term, ready to bail out at the first stages of inevitable profit.

It doesnt appear to be a ‘Sportwashing’ project anymore and now simply a sensible business deal which in their eyes helps make Newcastle United ‘sustainable but not successful’… and consequently makes the PIF, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners even richer.

Well blow me down.

Our Chairman, Yasir Al Rumayyan, yesterday explained why the Saudi Arabia PIF chose a Newcastle United takeover, saying that at one stage they had knocked back buying 30 per cent of the shareholding (which could have been increased at any given time) in Manchester United.

He also credited Amanda Staveley’s knowledge of, and the Reuben Brothers business links within the region, for the investment in Newcastle United.

As I have said on numerous occasions, it is the ‘Big Green-Eyed Monster’ that has enveloped a very good percentage on Wearside into a very bitter and jealous cocoon.

They can all they want to try to convince themselves that the Saudis will leave, however, the Newcastle United thread on RTG has now seemingly become a substitute (or even a source) for self-harm amongst their brethren.

After the Newcastle United takeover costing over £300Million for the consortium, the reality is that the PIF have outlined that they are determined to turn Newcastle United into a club that is worth billions, and that takes years and lots of lovely trophies to boot.

This is the best time to be a Newcastle United supporter in my lifetime and we are beginning to look more likely of challenging the established top six this season.

The project is way up to schedule and there will be more of that lovely ‘investment’ to splash in January.

Sunderland’s boy Chairman could also give…. say Michael Dell a ring to see if he is interested in ‘investing’ in them. There is also the likes of Manchester United fan Jim Ratcliffe etc, etc.

However, we will just stick to what we have thank you, because it certainly looks like the PIF are ‘Stuck on us’ ….

Time to get my ‘Vinyl’ Ritchie out.

