Saturday blow means Newcastle United signing Garang Kuol set to miss early part of A-League season

The last couple of weeks of September were on another level for Garang Kuol.

Turning 18 on 15 September, the teenage striker went on to train with the national squad and then made his international debut, coming on as a sub when Australia won away against New Zealand.

No sooner had the final whistle gone and he was flying to the UK, landing on Tyneside and taking his medical, before signing for Newcastle United.

Rather than instantly flying back home, Garang Kuol instead experienced his very first Newcastle United match, in the away end as NUFC hammered Fulham 4-1.

Then it WAS back on a plane to fly back down under, with the teenager training with Central Coast Mariners ahead of their opening match of the season. The A-League kicking off their season this weekend and Garang Kuol staying with them to hopefully get more valuable first team experience before he is formally registered as a Newcastle player when the January window opens.

The Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets match had a scheduled 7.30am (UK time) kick-off today and no surprise to see Garang Kuol named amongst the subs after his busy time involving a lot of travel. However, surely a certainty to get on the pitch at some time, to try and build on his four goals in 189 minutes of first team football so far in his career.

However…a big blow this Saturday, for Garang Kuol and the Central Coast Mariners supporters hoping to see him as much as possible before he leaves finally for Newcastle United in the new year.

Rain meant that the start of today’s game was delayed and then…eventually, it was called off.

I’m guessing that when it does rain in many parts of Australia, it does RAIN!

🚨Match update 🚨 Unfortunately our game against the Newcastle Jets has been postponed due to the rain. Further updates on ticketing and rescheduling will be announced as soon as they are confirmed ⚽ pic.twitter.com/nSnf8gVnBc — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 8, 2022

There were only six scheduled Central Coast Mariners matches in the A-League, before it breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.

No match today has compounded the problem further for Garang Kuol when it comes to playing as much first team football as possible.

The teenager’s chances of making the Australia World Cup squad, also having already taking a major blow potentially, by calling him up for the Australia Under 20s, rather than allowing him to get first team club football in the coming weeks.

Garang Kuol will now head off to play qualifiers in Kuwait for the 2023 U-20 Asian Cup, against Iraq, India and Kuwait between 14-18 October.

That means Kuol definitely misses the second A-League game of the season against Wellington Phoenix and with the travelling involved and lack of prearation time, looks all but certain to miss the following match against Perth Glory on 23 October.

This means that it looks at the most, Garang Kuol will have a maximum of three A-League matches before the break for the World Cup happens on 13 November.

Central Coast Mariners coach Nick Montgomery not happy with the decision at all and questioning Australia national side boss Graham Arnold:

“Graham Arnold has publicly said that he wants to see players playing in the A-League, to give them the opportunity to go to the World Cup, I find it (Garang Kuol going to play for the Australia Under 20s) really hard to understand.

“For the kid, for his mentality, to make his debut for the Socceroos and then two days later, finds out he’s playing in the Under 20s?

“We have had a three month pre-season and now we’re losing starting players in the A-League to go and play in an Asian Cup qualifier.

“He (Garang Kuol) has played 17 minutes in the last four weeks when we have played four trial games.

“To take him out, obviously, it’s hard for us.

“It is hard for the Australian public who want to see him in the A-League.”

