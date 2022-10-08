News

Ryan Porteous – Newcastle United a force to be reckoned with

Ryan Porteous has given his verdict on Newcastle United ahead of this afternoon’s match against Brentford.

The Scotland international defender believes that Newcastle ‘are a force to be reckoned with this season’…here’s hoping he is proved correct.

Currently seventh in the table, Newcastle could end up in the top four by then end of Saturday, if getting a win at St James’ Park and other results going for them.

Ryan Porteous was at St James’ Park back in August to watch the thrilling 3-3 draw against Man City and was very impressed, he declares ‘Allan Saint-Maximin’s performance in the first half was one of the best I have ever seen live, he was just ridiculous.’

Allan Saint-Maximin returns to the squad today but only makes the bench, Eddie Howe rewarding those who hammered Fulham 4-1, by keeping an unchanged team.

Joelinton is also named on the bench, along with the likes of Targett and Anderson, one of the strongest set of sub options that Newcastle have had for some time in a Premier League match.

Ryan Porteous has gone for a 2-0 win to Newcastle United and I can’t disagree with that forecast.

Meanwhile, like Hibs defender Porteous, Chris Sutton also goes for a United win, tipping a 2-1 scoreline.

Sutton points to the number of chances Newcastle United are now creating and the goalscoring form of both Wilson and Almiron, each with three PL goals each so far. A combined six goals from twelve PL starts this season, hopefully Almiron and others can increasingly take the pressure off Callum Wilson’s shoulders with a flow of goals this season.

Chris Sutton and Ryan Porteous talking to BBC Sport:

Ryan Porteous:

“I went to watch Newcastle against Manchester City earlier in the season and I was really impressed.

“It was a brilliant game and City did their stuff but Newcastle were excellent too.

“Allan Saint-Maximin’s performance in the first half was one of the best I have ever seen live, he was just ridiculous.

“I think they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

“Prediction is Newcastle 2 Brentford 0.”

Chris Sutton:

“I watched Newcastle beat Fulham last weekend and I was very impressed with them going forward.

“Callum Wilson did well on his return from injury and Miguel Almiron looks a completely different player compared to last season.

“Almiron only got one goal during the whole of that campaign but has three already this time, and his first against Fulham was one of the goals of the season.

“Brentford are quite a stubborn team but Newcastle will take the game to them, and I can see them creating enough chances to win it.

“Bees striker Ivan Toney will have a point to prove going back to St James’ Park – he is in my fantasy team, but he needs to pull his finger out if he is going to make a difference on Saturday.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Brentford 1.”

