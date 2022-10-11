News

Roy Keane delivers his verdict on Bruno Guimaraes

Roy Keane has been taking about Bruno Guimaraes.

The former Man U midfielder talking ahead of his old club taking on Newcastle United this coming Sunday.

The possibility of a real Brazilian face-off in midfield, where we could potentially see Casemiro, Fred, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, all in action at Old Trafford.

Bruno Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle United with the reputation of a top all action midfielder in Ligue 1.

Eddie Howe giving him time and space to integrate himself into the Newcastle United squad and get used to England and the Premier League after he arrived at St James’ Park in January.

A series of brief cameos off the bench and six weeks before his first start, a stunning back heel volleyed winner at Southampton topping a very good performance. From that point it has just got better and better, Howe’s slowly slowly approach producing massive dividends, indeed it was April before Bruno made his first start at St James’ Park.

Roy Keane giving his appraisal of Bruno Guimaraes to Sky Sports:

“What the really good players do, is they affect games.

“And he is affecting games at this moment in time.

“Listen, there is still a long way to go.

“But at the moment he’s in a rich vein of form and he’s doing what you are supposed to do as a midfielder.

“You are supposed to tick a lot of boxes.

“His tackling, his running, he’s added a few goals to it.

“And he has got that football intelligence, pass it under pressure, that’s a big one for the top players.

“Of course you have to do that, particularly in the tight games where you are under pressure and it is a hundred miles and hour in there.

“Listen, he looks a decent player.”

Roy Keane gives a great rundown of Bruno’s credentials and as he says, scoring goals on a regular basis gives massive extra appeal for any midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes previously didn’t have any real reputation for goalscoring and / or creating. Indeed, with Lyon he made some 70+ first team appearances and only scored three goals in all competitions for them.

At Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has helped the Brazilian go from having been an all action class midfielder, to now an all action class midfielder who is a real goal threat.

In total in the Premier League, from only 17 PL starts he has scored seven goals and got two assists, so nine direct goal involvements at better than one every two Premier League starts.

In terms of minutes on the pitch, Bruno Guimaraes has played 1,513 PL minutes, meaning he has scored a goal every 216 minutes and when including assists, a direct goal involvement every 168 minutes.

At the same time, still running the midfield / game for Newcastle United, most definitely not just a midfielder who gets into the box and gets on the end of things.

The likes of Casemiro and Fred are two midfielders who currently stand in the way of Bruno Guimaraes going from squad player and regular sub, to regular starter for Brazil.

With the World Cup finals kicking off next month, no better time than Sunday for Bruno (and Joelinton) to give Brazil boss Tite a message that he is ready to step up and be first choice.

