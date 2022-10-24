Opinion

Richard Keys now absolutely nailing it on Newcastle United – The World has truly gone mad

I have just read the latest from Richard Keys on Newcastle United.

I think I need a lie down.

You see, I found myself agreeing with pretty much every word he said / wrote.

Surely this can’t be right?

Richard Keys has obviously been one of the main irritants for Newcastle United fans.

Yet on this sunny Autumn Monday morning on Tyneside, I truly find myself nodding in agreement.

Newcastle winning 2-1 at Tottenham on Sunday, Spurs actually lucky to lose by only the one goal.

That victory, combined with the weekend’s other results, leaving the Premier League table now looking like this:

Richard Keys now admitting that he got it wrong on Eddie Howe.

Whilst our old mate correctly calling it on the nonsense decisions / non-decisions that Newcastle United have suffered from, including the clear penalty on Sunday which wasn’t given, Emerson Royal clearing sticking his arm out and the ball hitting it.

Richard Keys pointing out one of the big weaknesses they have when it comes to referees, by far the best referee in the game is Michael Oliver, a Newcastle United fan, meaning he is ruled out of ever taking one of our matches…

Richard Keys declaring as well that the race is now wide open for top four places at the end of the season AND Newcastle United are now one of those potentially capable of grabbing one of those slots.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 24 October 2022:

‘I said in my first blog of the season that the debate over the ownership of Newcastle was over. I know it won’t ever be for some – the same people that still find it hard to accept that the WC is being played in Qatar next month I suppose, but it is and Newcastle are owned by the Saudi’s.

Relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are far more convivial now – and the piracy of our product at beIN has ended. I guess we’ll never really know who was behind the theft!

So that said – isn’t it good to see the Toon in amongst the big boys again? I wasn’t sure if Steady Eddie Howe was going to be the right man to take them to the promised land, but I am now. He definitely is.

His team obviously enjoys playing for him. He’s grown into the job of managing a big club. That was one of my doubts – I wasn’t sure how deeply he was scarred after relegation with Bournemouth or if he’d been away too long. He’s put those concerns to bed as well. My last lingering doubt was whether nice guys can really succeed in the hurly burly, cut throat world at the top end of the PL. We haven’t got the answer to that one yet, but he’s certainly making a good go of persuading us that they can.

I thought they were terrific at Spurs. The first goal sparked a debate that‘s still raging, but I’m glad it was given. Lloris simply ran into Wilson when he knew he’d lost the ball. No foul, but I understand why some have argued that it was.

The second was a gift for Wor Miggy, but Newcastle forced the error. They set up as if they were expecting that kind of error from Lloris and they pounced once they’d forced it.

They should’ve had a pen for handball. What was the difference between the one we saw at Spurs and the award that Fulham got v Villa from Michael Oliver? Ah – perhaps I’ve answered the question? Michael Oliver.

Not for the first time this season VAR let Newcastle down and that’s another reason why I was happy to see Wilson’s goal given. No team in the PL has had more VAR decisions go against them than Newcastle.

The other thing I said in that first blog was that if Newcastle weren’t the best of the rest than Howe would’ve failed. Right now they’re better than that. Although finishing in the top four will be a big ask – don’t rule it out.

They look solid. There’s goals in them. And they’re playing with a belief. You can’t say the same about Chelsea or Spurs right now. Who knows with (Man) United? They really do blow hot and cold, but they’re a work in progress – making small progress.

So why can’t Newcastle finish top four? I think the race is wide open. Good luck to them.’

