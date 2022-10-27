Opinion

Qatar World Cup worst possible thing for Newcastle United – Really?

Interesting to read that for Newcastle United, this upcoming World Cup break will be worst thing possible.

I have seen a fair few ‘experts’ putting forward this view.

Especially since Sunday and that excellent performance and 2-1 win at Tottenham.

The argument is that Newcastle United have great momentum, which is true (13 points from last possible 15, one defeat in 13 games this season).

However, it is still a fatally flawed argument.

This is how Newcastle United’s confirmed match schedule now looks, right up to early January 2023:

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 26 December – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

As you can see, three NUFC Premier League matches to play before the Qatar World Cup, then the break of just over six weeks and then straight back into it with three festive PL matches in an eight days stretch, after the tournament is over.

Whilst it is patently obvious that Eddie Howe and his team are putting in some good to great performances and getting the results they deserve, the idea that halting this momentum for the Qatar World Cup is massive negative for Newcastle United, is missing some important information.

As Newcastle United fans, we are loving what we are seeing BUT at the same time know that this NUFC team / squad is very much in need of this upcoming break in Premier League football.

This final run of seven matches in four weeks ahead of the World Cup, is simply amplifying the issues.

A large number of injured players, whilst Eddie Howe has seemingly made clear that a number of others have picked up knocks but are simply playing on despite them.

It is also true that Newcastle United have a far weaker squad than those who they are now trying to compete with (in the ‘big seven’…?) at the top of the table, Eddie Howe relying on a far smaller group of key players to keep these performances / results rolling.

This upcoming break will allow the likes of Isak, ASM, Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Ritchie and Anderson the chance to get fully fit. The same for Jonjo Shelvey who has just returned to the bench. No idea whether anything to worry about…but the absence of Wilson, Burn and Wood (as well as Isak, ASM, Darlow, Dummett, Manquillo, Ritchie and Anderson) from the training images released by the club yesterday, doesn’t reassure. Maybe just accidentally missed out of the image gallery, maybe just carrying knocks…who knows?

What I do know is that the vast majority of this Newcastle United squad will get a six week period to recover / recharge whilst the Qatar World Cup is on, then be ready to go again from Boxing Day onwards.

As for those likely to be at the Qatar World Cup, fair to say that compared to the six usual suspects, Newcastle United will have fewer players playing few matches than the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

As things stand, I don’t think any of our players are nailed on to be starting for their countries.

Kieran Trippier – Probably the most likely of NUFC players to be starting in Qatar World Cup matches but Reece James probably recovering in time to challenge him.

Bruno Guimaraes – Sure to make the squad but so far not making the breakthrough to be a regular starter. Could do at this World Cup but as things stand, more likely to be a regular off the bench.

Nick Pope – Seemingly second choice to T-Rex.

Callum Wilson – Hoping for a late run to make the squad, then be one of those shadowing first choice Harry Kane.

Fabian Schar – At one time automatic choice for Switzerland but last year has found himself a regular sub.

Sven Botman – Making a late charge for inclusion in the squad but wouldn’t be expected to be starting.

Garang Kuol – The 18 year old hoping to sneak a place in the Australia 26 man squad but unlikely to get much pitch time if any.

So, my dream scenario is for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United to (as well as beating Palace in League Cup) get through these next three Premier League matches and pick up another seven points (at least…), go into the break still in the top four, then like many of the Newcastle United squad, then put my feet up for a bit and watch the Qatar World Cup.

Living the dream.

