Qatar World Cup dilemma for Newcastle United as two international managers descend on St James’ Park

The Qatar World Cup finals kick off three weeks today.

Qatar v Ecuador the first match, taking place on Sunday 20 November.

A season like no other, as the Qatar World Cup takes place bang in the middle of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United currently sitting fourth in the table on 24 points, with two more PL matches to be played before the Premier League season is suspended for the Qatar World Cup, by which point Eddie Howe’s team will have played 15 PL matches.

Saturday of course saw an absolute pasting of Aston Villa, the visitors lucky to get nil as Newcastle United could and should have won by a few more.

So close to these World Cup finals, St James’ Park hosted two very important guests yesterday.

Very interesting that only just over a week before they name their Qatar World Cup squads, Tite and Gareth Southgate were at St James’ Park to watch players of interest.

The Brazil and England bosses no doubt with much to think about after seeing Newcastle United hammer Aston Villa.

Indeed, a bit of a Qatar World Cup dilemma brewing for Newcastle United and the club’s fans.

You love to see players thriving in the Newcastle team and getting wider / international recognition on the back of their club form.

However, at the same time, you then have the worry of international commitments impacting on club form / results.

It is a real double-edged sword because you also have the angle whereby the more high profile players you have playing for their countries, the better the reputation your club will get, as a place where players can sign and be reassured it will not only not harm their international chance but actually enhance them.

The events of 2022 have surely only sent the chances of a number of Newcastle United players heading in the right direction, as NUFC had the third best Premier League form over the course of the final 19 matches of last season. Then this time, that second half of the season form has been followed by top four form so far in 2022/23.

I think it is pretty clear that the likely involvement of Newcastle United players with regard to this Qatar World Cup has rapidly increased in recent times….

Kieran Trippier – Absolutely outstanding for Newcastle United, injuries elsewhere have also played a part, but Trippier is surely now looking an all but certain starter for Gareth Southgate in Qatar, after having looked initially to be heading out there as versatile cover in both full-back positions.

Bruno Guimaraes – Whilst there were a number of other Brazilian players on the pitch on Saturday, fair to say I think that Bruno’s form was the main draw for Tite. The Brazil team boss seeing yet another class performance and having so far been an occasional sub, I think Tite will now be giving every consideration as to whether Bruno should now be a contender for a starting position in the finals.

Nick Pope – Has gone from a squad player to now at worst second choice, at best very close now to getting ahead of Pickford, the best keeper in the Premier League this season with only 10 goals conceded in 13 PL matches and nobody has more clean sheets than the NUFC keeper who has six.

Callum Wilson – Amazing how quickly that Newcastle fans have gone from wondering if we would ever again see one of our players make an England squad, to now have two certainties and arguably another near-certainty, to go to Qatar. Wilson has been superb and he knew he had to make an impression to move from a very unlikely longshot, to a no-brainer to be in the squad. Six goals in nine Premier League matches, that stunner at Spurs last Sunday, then two goals and making the other two in front of Gareth Southgate against Villa…surely he is going to be on that plane now.

Fabian Schar – At one time was an automatic choice for Switzerland but in the past year has found himself a regular sub. Akanji (Man City) and Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach) have generally been first choice recently but surely the boss of the Swiss squad must be looking at Schar excelling in the Premier League this season and be looking at how he can get him in his World Cup team. It is 12 games for Newcastle this season and unbeaten, six wins and six draws, with only eight goals conceded in the 12 matches Schar had played in.

Sven Botman – He has gone from seemingly minimal chance of making the Holland squad to surely a near certainty. The turning point ironically when he turned his country down. Botman turning down a September call up for the Dutch Under 21s because he wanted to concentrate on training at Newcastle United and making a first team place his own. Six October starts later, best form in the Premier League with five wins and a draw, only three goals conceded in those six matches. Sven Botman is a seriously classy defender and having been named in the initial 35+ man provisional World Cup squad, he must make the final 26 man squad, even if only because clearly in the future he is looking set to be a key player for them.

Garang Kuol – The 18 year old hoping to sneak a place in the Australia 26 man squad. His chances helped when yesterday he came on and inspired Central Coast Mariners to recover from a 2-0 deficit to a 4-2 victory. I think with 26 places up for grabs and being one of their most exciting prospects, the NUFC teenager will make the trip.

Any other contenders?

You would have thought / hoped that Tite would have been nothing but impressed by Joelinton yesterday, the Newcastle player one of the two best Brazilians on the pitch, along with Bruno. It would be a big surprise at this late stage but Joelinton under Eddie Howe has transformed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Dan Burn doing a great job for Newcastle, even if not able to get a game in his strongest position in the middle. You look at how poor / average some of the defenders Gareth Southgate perseveres with and certainly based on Premier League form, you know that the Big Lad from Blyth would let nobody down if somehow making the England squad.

Willock has also done well this season but would have needed to have got amongst the goals as well, to have any chance of catching Southgate’s eye.

