Premier League form table updated – Newcastle United fans might like to take a look…

After the weekend’s matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having won 2-1 away at Tottenham, next up is Aston Villa on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe looking to build on Newcastle United’s now current fourth place in the full table.

Here is the Premier League form table now, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, a glorious sight as Newcastle United are now at the very top of this new updated Premier League form table, just ahead of Chelsea.

Four wins and two draws giving Eddie Howe’s team 14 points from a possible 18.

Indeed, Newcastle United have now lost only one of their last 14 Premier League matches.

This weekend it is Aston Villa that NUFC are up against, another win would reinforce Newcastle’s place at the top of this Premier League form table, as they would then have 16 points from a possible 18, with five wins and a draw.

No game in the top tier is easy but the way Newcastle United are playing under Eddie Howe, we know this team can give anybody a game…

The last six results for Aston Villa with very latest one listed first:

Aston Villa 4 Brentford 0

Fulham 3 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 2

Nottingham Forest 1 Aston Villa 1

Leeds 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa 1 Southampton 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Tuesday 25 October 2022 after the weekend’s matches:

Newcastle United in fourth place in this full Premier League table and whilst yet again, taking nothing for granted, it is great just to be able to daydream of what could potentially happen.

After beating them on Sunday, Tottenham are now in Newcastle’s sights, a win for Eddie Howe’s team over Villa would then see them move into third if Spurs failed to win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Everything to play for!

