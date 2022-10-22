News

Premier League form table ahead of Tottenham v Newcastle – Very interesting

Ahead of Sunday’s game, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Tottenham.

The two clubs meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon (23 October 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to build on Newcastle United’s current sixth place in the full table.

Here is the Premier League form table now, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Tottenham with very latest one listed first:

Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0

Tottenham 2 Everton 0

Brighton 0 Tottenham 1

Arsenal 3 Tottenham 1

Tottenham 6 Leicester 2

Tottenham 2 Fulham 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Saturday 22 October 2022 ahead of tomorrow’s match:

Newcastle United lie in fifth place in this Premier League form table, with three wins and three draws, twelve points from a possible eighteen.

The exact same points total as Tottenham who are sixth in this form table, though their 12 points have come from four wins and two defeats.

Indeed, a stand out NUFC statistic, the only Premier League club not to lose any of their last six PL matches.

