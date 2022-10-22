Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – As a Newcastle United fan how I’d like them to go…

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend, something really hit home.

Life comes at you so fast.

It feels like not very long ago at all, my entire concentration was on hoping that the likes of Norwich, Everton, Watford, Leeds and Burnley would all lose.

Last season’s relegation battle just the latest one of many, inspired by Mike Ashley.

As we all know, it had a happy ending.

With new owners and a proper manager, they delivered an unbelievable second half of the season, not just avoiding the relegation trap carefully set by Ashley and Bruce, but actually ending up with only Man City and Liverpool having better form across the final 19 PL matches last season.

Which brings me to now, looking at these Premier League fixtures for the weekend.

Eddie Howe and his players having lost only one game in 11 this season (one in 12 if you include the cup), 10 points from the last possible 12, leaving the Premier League table looking like this on Saturday morning…

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan how are you looking at these Premier League fixtures?

Well, I’m not getting carried away and assuming anything…however, I am happy to admit that now I am looking up the table and dreaming.

For example, no doubt 12 months ago I would reluctantly have been willing on the red scousers to hammer Nottingham Forest. However, now I’m willing Forest on to avoid defeat.

Everton v Palace? Well, only one answer for that one isn’t there, hopefully Palace putting ten past the scouse mackems. Their (Everton’s) fans were an absolute disgrace on Wednesday night, after the match there were hundreds of them up Barrack Road, throwing stuff, intimidating families, pensioners, ordinary fans, only a massive police presence preventing the rats from doing serious damage to home fans just looking to get to cars, get away home. The police obviously having been alerted to numbers intending to misbehave. Honestly, I would absolutely love this lot to get relegated.

Anyway, back to happier matters.

Man City v Brighton? Realistically, Man City are winning this league and as for the Seagulls, even without Potter I think they are one of the few non-usual suspect clubs that NUFC need to end up above of, if we are to have a successful season.

Chelsea v Man Utd is the interesting one though today. I can’t help be thinking how good it would be if that ends in a draw AND then Newcastle United go and pull off a (what now would only be a relatively quite big) shock at Tottenham tomorrow.

That would put Newcastle fourth top of the Premier League and only three PL matches away from the break for the World Cup, when everybody can then chill and look ahead to when it all kicks off again.

If NUFC could indeed end up fourth in the table by Sunday night, Eddie Howe’s team then face Villa (home), Southampton (away) and Chelsea (home), before that break.

Reaching 21 points after only 12 PL games this season would feel incredible when harking back to last season, it was actually 13 February 2022 when Newcastle United reached 21 points last season, when beating Villa at home.

If beating Spurs on Sunday, that would then mean a victory at home to Villa next Saturday would give us 24 points from 13 PL matches and of course a top four place, potentially higher…

Eddie Howe is achieving all of this despite injuries this season restricting the involvement of so many key players, the likes of ASM, Isak, Wilson, Bruno and Joelinton all impacted in the opening ten weeks of the season.

