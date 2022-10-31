News

Premier League Clubs – Average transfer fee cost of each team’s starting eleven in 2022/23 season

Interesting analysis of Premier League clubs this 2022/23 season.

The CIES Football Observatory producing a new report featuring the 20 clubs.

This report looking at the average cost of the starting eleven for all the Premier League clubs in matches so far (up to 26 October 2022, so not including the weekend just gone).

All figures are in Euros, with no surprise to see Man City at the top, their starting elevens this season costing €605m (approx £520m) in transfer fees.

Average transfer fees in the starting elevens of Premier League clubs this season (up to 26 October 2022):

As you can see, Newcastle United sixth highest in this list with an estimated average starting eleven costing €257m (approx £221m) in transfer fees.

There is also analysis of the starting elevens of all clubs in the big five European Leagues (Germany, France, Spain, England, Italy):

As you can see, Premier League clubs dominating with five of the six top spots, Newcastle United eleventh highest.