Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Two changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to build on two wins and nine goals that have flowed in their last couple of Premier League matches.

Those performances and results lifted Newcastle United up to sixth in the Premier League and a win today would send United two points above Man U, NUFC into fifth place in the table and indeed fourth, if Chelsea also failed to win at Villa this afternoon.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Manchester United to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Only one defeat in nine Premier League games so far and the bad luck, bad decisions (from match officials) and inspired opposition goalkeepers, have finally made themselves absent, helping NUFC to six points and nine goals these past couple of games.

I think though we will see Eddie Howe showing his ruthless side this afternoon changes to his starting eleven against Man Utd, although injury issues may well have once again limited the number of changes that the NUFC head coach might potentially make.

Nick Pope will of course start, no Premier League club having conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United.

All credit to those playing in front of the NUFC keeper this season as well.

Kieran Trippier excellent in defence, as captain, plus a massive asset at the other end with his deliveries in open play and at set-pieces.

I think Botman and Schar impressed last week and Brentford’s only goal came from the penalty spot.

I can see Dan Burn ending up the unlucky odd one out this time.

He has been decent when filling in at left-back this season but not so great last weekend, whilst he did give the penalty away – though that was harsh considering he wasn’t even looking in the direction the ball came from and other VAR / refereeing decisions in that round of games saw different decision making in similar circumstances.

With Antony arguably Man Utd’s biggest threat, I think definitely Matt Targett will come in. As for Dan Burn, looks like he will be squeezed out from his preferred central defence position as well.

Joelinton ended up on the bench after not training ahead of the Fulham game, then surprisingly once again on the bench for Brentford after having trained. Another time for no messing today I think, Sean Longstaff having done ok in these past couple of wins but against Man Utd we definitely need Joelinton in there alongside Bruno.

Joe Willock has impressed with his contributions, improving as the season has progressed, he is another easy choice today.

Callum Wilson will lead the attack and this season’s top scorer Miguel Almiron (four PL goals) will be on the right.

I think Allan Saint-Maximin would definitely have came in for Jacob Murphy today but The Mail reporting that ASM has had an injury setback and will be likely out for a couple of weeks.

This appears to leave it between Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser for the left side spot. I wouldn’t be surprised if either started but on balance I think Murphy will keep his place. Another possibility I suppose would be Eddie Howe potentially keeping Sean Longstaff in and changing the formation to accommodate that. However, again on balance, I don’t think so.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

So my predicted team has two changes, with Joelinton and Matt Targett coming in for Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn.

