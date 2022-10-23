Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham – Two changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Tottenham.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to build on picking up ten points from their last four matches, plus extend further a six game run without defeat.

Those performances and results have lifted Newcastle United up to sixth in the Premier League and a win this afternoon would see Eddie Howe’s side end the weekend in fourth,

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Tottenham to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Nick Pope currently best keeper in the Premier League, only nine goals conceded in eleven games, less than any other PL club, with five clean sheets already.

Many fans (myself included) have kept expecting Matt Targett to return at any time, but the reality has seen Eddie Howe sticking with Dan Burn, even though the Geordie defender is clearly more comfortable in the middle. As things stand though, Schar and Botman are looking the business in the middle.

Very difficult to see Eddie Howe willingly change his defence this afternoon, especially with no goals conceded in over three hours of football, with clean sheets against Man Utd and Everton.

When it comes to the midfield, the decision making appears to revolve around Joelinton’s availability, or not. I think clearly Eddie Howe would love to start him against Spurs but the NUFC Head Coach had this to say on Friday about the striker turned midfielder.

“He has a knock to the side of his knee. We thought that he could run it off but when he said he had to come off at half-time (against Everton), we knew that there was potentially an issue there. We are hopeful it is not serious but at this moment it is still slightly unclear.”

Bruno Guimaraes was facing a dilemma as he was desperate to be there for the birth of his first child. A potential dilemma that has seemingly been avoided thanks to Bruno’s partner delivering son Matteo late Friday / early Saturday.

Assuming Bruno is available, which I’m sure he will be, I think he will line up alongside Willock and Longstaff in the midfield.

No doubt Eddie Howe will be looking carefully at all the data in terms of how players are physically after these last two tough matches but for sure he will be hoping to start Callum Wilson once again up front.

Both Almiron and Murphy were subbed with just under 20 minutes to go on Wednesday night, so every chance both may start once again today. With four goals in four matches this month, I am sure Miggy will be in the starting eleven, but on balance I think Ryan Fraser will start just his fourth Premier League match of the season and Murphy drop to the bench.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Tottenham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno, Longstaff, Fraser, Almiron, Wilson

So my predicted team has two changes, with Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser coming in for Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.

