Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Everton – Three changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Everton.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to build on picking up seven points from their last three matches, plus extend a five game run without defeat.

Those performances and results have lifted Newcastle United up to sixth in the Premier League and a win tonight would send NUFC into fifth if Man Utd failed to beat Tottenham.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Everton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Man Utd:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Nick Pope currently best keeper in the Premier League, only nine goals conceded in ten games, less than any other PL club.

Kieran Trippier excellent yet again at Old Trafford, Eddie Howe revealing that the England defender had been ill prior to Sunday’s game but that not stopping him.

Botman and Schar a great partnership these past three matches and with Eddie Howe saying the Swiss defender should be fine after a bit of cramp towards the end against Man Utd, they will surely play again tonight.

To be fair, Antony has been Man Utd’s best player recently, but Dan Burn once again didn’t look comfortable on the left. Matt Targett surely needs to come in now, unless there are injury / fitness issues preventing him starting. It is unlucky for Dan Burn, as his versatility has taken him out of his favoured position in the middle, but plenty of games coming up and he will soon be back in the side if left out tonight.

Bruno Guimaraes was very good on Sunday but it was fatigue and not injury that caused him to be subbed late on, according to Eddie Howe. Along with Joelinton who returned to the side on Sunday, this Brazilian duo will hope to impose themselves on Everton, with Joelinton hopefully starting to take the chances coming his way.

Joe Willock hadn’t been able to train last week, Eddie Howe explaining his absence from the team on Sunday, with illness impacting the midfielder. However, he was able to come on as a sub against Man Utd and I fancy him to come back in to give some added goal threat, with Sean Longstaff maybe a bit unlucky to drop out, as he did ok on Sunday.

Jonjo Shelvey will probably be on the bench but Eddie Howe made clear on Tuesday that he is going to take it slowly with the midfielder’s return and he won’t be starting against Everton.

The head coach also delivered the news yesterday that Alexander Isak probably won’t be seen until after the World Cup break, whilst ASM won’t be involved tonight after picking up another niggling hamstring injury.

Options a bit limited in the attacking department, Callum Wilson looked sharp on Sunday and was the victim of one of the worst of the season non-decisions, when he burst past a number of Man Utd defenders and Varane clearly took him out in the box.

Almiron will continue on the right and hopefully be able to produce more of a goal threat again, after not threatening on Sunday. However, I think now back at home and against a team that will sit back, I fancy Ryan Fraser to come in for Jacob Murphy who offers so little going forward. Fraser hasn’t been great this season, certainly not in terms of goal threat, but a better option than Murphy, with maybe Elliot Anderson to get his chance off the bench if Newcastle looking for inspiration late on.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron, Wilson

So my predicted team has three changes, with Matt Targett, Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser, coming in for Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy.

