Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brentford – Two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brentford.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to build on that excellent 4-1 away win at Fulham.

That performance and result lifted Newcastle United up to seventh in the Premier League and three home points today is essential, if NUFC are to put pressure on the places above.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brentford to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Not many (any?) would have predicted the Eddie Howe Newcastle team against Fulham, with the international break / injuries impacting, as well as then of course Eddie Howe’s decision making.

The head coach has already shown that despite his apparent easy going nature on the surface, he will be ruthless with his decisions, doing whatever he thinks if right for the team.

I think we are going to see that once again today.

Nick Pope will be in goal of course, unlucky not to pick up his fourth clean sheet of the season last weekend, substitute Jamal Lewis totally misjudging a cross and Fulham scoring with their only effort on target all match.

Kieran Trippier was excellent yet again, he is set to captain the team once again.

Interesting to see though what Eddie Howe does with the rest of his defence.

Schar set to start but Botman or Burn in the middle with him? I think Sven Botman will stay there, played well at Craven Cottage and always looking dangerous on set-pieces.

That then leaves a dilemma of Burn or Targett at left-back?

Targett was left on the bench last weekend and it was reported he’s been carrying a niggling injury all season, making the decision to play Dan Burn there an easy one, considering he has done nothing wrong so far this season when asked to move across there. Targett could come back in but on balance I think Eddie Howe will stick with the lad from Blyth.

Bruno was at the heart of everything good against Fulham and controlled the game.

Whilst Joe Willock was excellent and showed his increasing goal threat with two assists, the first of which saw Wilson deny his header a goal with a final touch as it cross the line.

Sean Longstaff also did well and scored, however, as I said, Eddie Howe will do whatever he thinks is right. In this case, Joelinton will return I’m sure, he was left on the bench after not training in the week leading up to Fulham, due to injury. On Friday Eddie Howe confirmed the Brazilian has trained all week and is available. He plays!

Callum Wilson led the line last week, always looked dangerous, could / should have had a hat-trick and gutted when subbed as Howe protected him. Wilson hungry for goals will hopefully get today the ones he missed out on last weekend.

Miguel Almiron will have confidence soaring, two goals, one of them a goal of the season candidate. Here’s hoping his goal threat continues with that confidence flowing.

Nobody played badly last weekend but…Jacob Murphy was clearly the weakest part of the team.

An easy decision for me to bring Allan Saint-Maximin back in, Eddie Howe confirming he has played all week and judging from this clip the club released yesterday, ASM looking back to somewhere near his best.

Predicted Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Bruno, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

So I think Eddie Howe will make two changes to the side that faced Fulham, with Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin coming in for Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy.

