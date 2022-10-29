Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa – One change

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to build on picking up thirteen points from their last five matches, plus extend further a seven game run without defeat.

Those performances and results have lifted Newcastle United up to fourth in the Premier League and a win this afternoon would see Eddie Howe’s side end the weekend in fourth at worst, up to third if Tottenham fail to win at Bournemouth.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Aston Villa to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Tottenham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

Best keeper in the Premier League at the minute, less goals (10) conceded than any other keeper / team in the top tier. Did a great job last weekend and it took a mistake from Kieran Trippier on a corner for Spurs to score.

Trippier has been simply magnificent and getting the wrong side of Kane for the Tottenham consolation was such a one-off.

As well as his undoubted defensive contribution, this table from last weekend for the other 14 clubs (not ‘big six’) shows just how much the NUFC Captain gives us going forward as well.

Keeping the same defence again is looking an ever easier no-brainer if they keep this form up.

Midfield, Bruno and Joelinton were superb against Spurs.

Whilst Willock and Longstaff also more than played their part.

However, I do fancy Eddie Howe to bring Jonjo Shelvey back today, as he has been on the bench the last three matches and must be fully fit now.

Last season, Eddie Howe showed himself to be a big fan of Shelvey, starting him in 20 of the 21 Premier League games he was available after Howe’s arrival. Only when carrying a knock late in the season, did Eddie Howe rest Jonjo Shelvey against Norwich.

Even though Longstaff played well and made the winner against Spurs, I think he will be the one to make way, with Willock offering more of a goal threat in support of Callum Wilson.

Wilson up front will be desperate for another goal (or more…) as he tries to force his way into Southgate’s squad, every incentive there.

Whilst as for the final member of today’s predicted team, with five goals in five October matches so far, Miggy Almiron will be looking to make it six of the best today.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Shelvey, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

So my predicted team has one change, with Jonjo Shelvey coming in for Sean Longstaff.

