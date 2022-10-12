News

Peter Silverstone named as next Newcastle United key appointment in report

Peter Silverstone will soon be officially announced as the latest Newcastle United key appointment.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Mail stated that they had inside information that the club was bringing in a Chief Commercial Officer to drive the commercial revenues at the club, now the newspaper have followed that up with another exclusive, naming Peter Silverstone as the man set to arrive.

An area deliberately neglected by Mike Ashley, who preferred to provide the rest of his business empire with as much free promotion via the football club as possible, meaning Newcastle United suffered.

In almost a decade and a half at the club, the Commercial Revenue no higher when Ashley sold the club than what it was when he arrived, quite an ‘achievement’ in an era when every other major Premier League club saw their commercial revenues significantly increase. Some of them many times over.

Peter Silverstone was with Arsenal for seven years and was business development director, later promoted to a chief commercial role.

He left Arsenal in January (2022) to pursue other business opportunities and in May this year, OneFootball, a football media platform, announced the appointment of Peter Silverstone to the role of SVP global development, responsible for OneFootball’s Clubs, Leagues, Federations and Players (CLFP) network and partnerships division.

Whilst at Arsenal, Peter Silverstone was credited with, amongst other things:

The bringing on board and successful development of Arsenal’s Adidas partnership.

The signing and extension of Arsenal’s partnership with Visit Rwanda.

The rapid growth of Arsenal’s e-commerce business.

The extension and sell-out of Arsenal’s expanded Club Level.

The deal with Amazon for Arsenal’s “All Or Nothing” documentary.

