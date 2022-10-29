News

Pep Guardiola has powerful message about Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola has been talking about the challenges his Manchester City team face.

The Man City boss responding to claims that they are set to dominate.

Pep Guardiola and his team having won the last two Premier League titles, indeed Man City winning four of the last five.

When talking about the competition ahead of playing Leicester, Pep Guardiola bringing Newcastle United into the equation…

Pep Guardiola speaking ahead of the Leicester match and responding to claims that Man City can now dominate the Premier League:

“There will be a lot of teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting for the title.

“Look now, Newcastle is another part of this, is already there [fighting for the Premier League title / top four places].

“I saw them last weekend against Tottenham.

“I see the physicality we faced, we played them [Newcastle United] in the third game of the season.

“Imagine this team [Newcastle United] with one game a week, with [no] European competition?

“Phewww, they are a contender, a contender to be there.

“The manager is Eddie [Howe] and you know how good he is.

“With the new players that come…

“And the way they play, brave.

“They go to Spurs and the central defenders [Sven Botman and Fabian Schar] man to man against Harry Kane and Son, no problem at all.

“And good quality in many things.”

No arguments from me certainly, when it comes to praising the job that Eddie Howe is doing.

Nor indeed the performance and commitment of the Newcastle players.

Whilst Pep Guardiola also makes the very credible point of the advantage that Newcastle United have when it comes to European matches adding extra pressure.

Newcastle United deservedly beating Tottenham last Sunday and Eddie Howe having had the week to prepare and try and follow up with another victory today against Villa. Meanwhile Tottenham had a Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night and now go to Bournemouth today with minimal preparation / recovery time. If Newcastle win today and Spurs fail to get a victory, Eddie Howe’s team will them move above Conte’s side into third. Here’s hoping.

Going back to what Pep Guardiola said.

Only Man City and Liverpool picked up more points than Newcastle in the final 19 matches of last season. Whilst currently, only Arsenal, Man City and Spurs sit above Eddie Howe’s team in the current league table.

These last 30 Premier League games for Newcastle show 17 wins, 7 draws, 6 defeats.

That is 58 points from 30 PL games at an average of 1.93 points per game, an average over a full 38 match season which would give you 73 points. These past four season (working backwards), the clubs who have ended up fourth in the Premier League, had points totals of 71, 67, 66 and 71, respectively.

So, I think would be very fair to say, for Pep Guardiola or whoever, that Eddie Howe’s NUFC team are showing top four credentials, the possibility of being a contender this season.

However, I think that is very different to becoming a contender up against Manchester City as things currently stand. Whilst Newcastle have picked up 58 points in their last 30 matches, Man City have accumulated 72, with only two defeats in their last 30 PL matches.

For Eddie Howe to have achieved so much though in such a short space of time, despite so many injuries to key players, it has been quite astonishing.

Getting the likes of Isak and ASM fully fit and back in the side AND then potentially strengthening again in January…step by step Newcastle United can get progressively stronger, more and more of a contender.

