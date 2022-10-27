Opinion

People at school always ask me ‘Why are you a Newcastle United fan?’

As a (ED: 11 year old) Newcastle United fan, my opinion is that I think that our team are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Premier League at the moment.

They have been doing very well, ever since Eddie Howe entered the club.

He has changed the way that we play, our head coach has had an incredible year (I even named my kitten after him).

My favourite players for Newcastle right now are Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Nick Pope, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Ryan Fraser, Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Joelinton.

I think that Miguel Almiron deserves player of the month, as he has scored five goals in October so far and he has just been an asset to the team.

I have been to a few Newcastle games but my favourite game so far has to be Spurs vs Newcastle, we won 2-1 with Wilson, Almiron and Kane scoring.

Me, my dad and my brother all went to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium just in time to watch the first team and the bench warm up for the game. If I’m honest, Joelinton missed almost every single shot that he took in the warm up, fortunately for us he was a beast in the match, almost nobody got the ball off of him.

Living in Kent, people at school always ask me ‘Why are you a Newcastle United fan?’

Well the answer is that when I was born, my dad gradually made me love Newcastle United.

He bought me Newcastle kits, hats and tickets, but now that I have grown up, I have really learnt to love Newcastle United not just because my dad supports them, not because I feel pressured to support them.

I just really enjoy watching them play and seeing how much the team has progressed though the years of me supporting them.

I promise you, in the next couple years Newcastle United will be one of those big names in football like PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid. Just you wait and see.

