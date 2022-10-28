Opinion

Paul Merson intensive research on Newcastle United once again pays huge dividends

Paul Merson is paid these days to give his expert opinion on football, the Premier League in particular.

There has been the ‘occasional’ suspicion in the past that the former Arsenal player might not spend a lot of time doing the essential homework before opening his mouth.

Well this time, Paul Merson has clearly once again put in some pretty intensive research…which has then paid big dividends, not!

Merson has been analysing the Newcastle v Aston Villa match on Saturday.

When it comes to Paul Merson and his intensive ‘research’…the biggest influence on this game, according to him, is whether Unai Emery will have enough time to work with the Villa players this week, to enable them to be more ‘solid’ at St James’ Park.

Hmmm.

Paul Merson clearly not even bothering to read the brief Aston Villa official statement announcing he had got the job. In that official announcement, Villa stated that Emery won’t take over until Tuesday 1 November.

It was never going to be possible for the new manager’s work permit to be sorted ahead of this game, Aston Villa stating that instead Aaron Danks will once again take care of the team at St James’ Park as he did against Bournemouth last weekend.

I have no doubt that Paul Merson and other deluded individuals would say, yes Emery has to officially wait for his work permit but he’s still be there really, working with the players secretly etc etc.

That isn’t how things happen though, if caught working before his permit came through, Unai Emery and Aston Villa would be in big trouble. As for the thought of Unai Emery getting smuggled into Villa’s training ground in the boot of a car, or in disguise, well I suppose that is about as believable as Paul Merson doing even five seconds research before giving his expert view on upcoming matches…

Paul Merson talking to Sportskeeda ahead of Newcastle v Aston Villa:

“If Aston Villa’s players turn up, this will be a good game.

“They turned it one against Brentford last week.

“Unai Emery will try to get them to be solid in his first game, but I don’t think he’ll have enough time.

“Emery’s a good appointment for Aston Villa.

“He’s worked in the Premier League before with a big football club, and he knows his opponents.

“He’s left a very good team in Villarreal – we saw that last year.

“If you want to win La Liga, you need to beat Villarreal – they’re one of those teams.

“This appointment is a big coup for Aston Villa.

“Newcastle are playing as well as anybody at the moment.

“They outplayed Tottenham last week, and they’ve been absolutely outstanding this season.

“Newcastle should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 1

