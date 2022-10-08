News

Only the F word would do for Alan Shearer as Newcastle United soar to Fifth in the table

Alan Shearer absolutely loving it.

Newcastle United flying high, making it nine goals in their last three hours of football.

Following up a 4-1 win at Fulham with a 5-1 hammering of Brentford.

Sometimes, it a case of only the F word(s) will do.

Newcastle United moving up to Fifth in the Premier League table with Five One win.

Alan Shearer declaring the NUFC players ‘Looking fit as F… all over the pitch.’

Maybe best not to mention his (Shearer’s) mate Steve Bruce!

Eddie Howe doing a brilliant job, when it comes to fitness, tactics, attacking initiative, you F….. name it!

Alan Shearer pointing out how happy every Newcastle player looks.

Once again, all credit to Eddie Howe, just how F…… high can he take Newcastle United?

Alan Shearer via his Twitter account after Bruno Guimaraes puts Newcastle ahead on 21 minutes:

“Bruuuuuunoooo Brunnnooooooo Bruuuunnooooo”

2-0 up at the break:

“A very impressive 1st half from the Toon.

“Looking fit as F… all over the pitch.

“Toon Toon.”

Final whistle:

“Brilliant atmosphere today at St James Park.

“Five goals for the Toon.

“Bruno different class

“Every player looks happy and very f…….. fit

“TOON TOON.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

