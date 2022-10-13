Opinion

Only Alan Shearer matches this World class Eddie Howe signing

To all the magnificent Toon fans who make Newcastle United what it is…

I have been a Newcastle fan all my life and was fortunate to have been taken as a small boy to St James’ Park during the heady days of the 1950s, when we won some trophies.

I now live on the South coast and for many years I have travelled thousands of miles to matches and was fortunate (or unfortunate) to be at both 4-3 Liverpool matches when I thought that the club was heading in the right direction.

I had a season ticket but gave it up during the Ashley dross years as travelling 700 miles for the so called football was not worth it.

However, now I am hopefully going to return back to the hallowed stadium when I can get a new season ticket ( I can dream).

I have seen two matches at St James’ Park since Eddie became the new manager, with my seven year old grandson, and cannot get over how the crowd have not just become the twelfth man, but thirteenth and fourteenth as well. The Wor Flags and atmosphere that the crowd creates is not matched anywhere else.

I hope that the new owners find a way to increase the capacity of the stadium, as this is just as important for the club’s future, as it will add to the fortress St James’ for those future Champions league matches.

I can remember the atmosphere during King Kev’s time and I think that this can be surpassed, as we are now getting all aspects of the club’s infrastructure improved, along with adding players. I believe everything is now looking good for the future.

Now, the reason for my article, Bruno Guimaraes.

I have seen a lot of old Newcastle players, many who have been great, but none except Alan Shearer have had the total package of player and that magic which makes them world class.

Bruno Guimaraes is a truly world class player, not just for his fantastic creative football, but his all round attitude to being a Newcastle player and you can see he is passionate to wear the shirt. He is a natural leader and generates enthusiasm to all the other players around him.

Bruno Guimaraes has an enormous capacity to read the game and pass on to fellow players where they should be and what runs to make, this has resulted in making them all leaders in uniting the team. I have not seen a more United team for a long time and this shows on their faces during celebrations. I hope that Eddie continues in building the team around him, as he has quite a few years in front of him.

I would like to give a big personal thank you to all the new owners for their hard work and vision in seeing the complete project rebuild and transforming the crowd’s passion for the club, to a positive feeling. As for many years I only witnessed / experienced the negative frustration.

A big thank you also to Eddie Howe and his management team and staff for restoring the club to where it belongs.

