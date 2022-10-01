Opinion

On the lash now in London after a great day at Craven Cottage thanks to Eddie Howe and the boys

Back in the day under Rafa we played a half decent Leicester city side away in consecutive Premier League seasons.

Newcastle winning 2-1 and 1-0, with us giving a tactical masterclass to first Claude Puel and then Brendan Rodgers’ teams.

Coming out of the King Sour the night after that second away Leicester win, I made a flippant remark to my mate Chrissy Numbers… “That’s as a good as it’s going to get for a few years.”

Well today Eddie and the the lads moved us on and into a new era with this masterclass.

Leaving Low Fell at 5.45 am for a trip to York (via Chapel Park to pick up Phil T (no sign of Tommybear in the Perri again).

We hit Putney Bridge at 12pm for a few pre-match light sherries.

Meeting Tess’s grandson with a couple of match tickets after their appearance on Soccer Am, then it’s off to Craven Cottage.

Into the ground and it’s absolutely bouncing with wor lot making it an unbelievable atmosphere.

To be 3-0 at half time didn’t do us justice, with wor Callum leading the line superbly.

After the break we had five more genuine chances to score with Miggy running them ragged.

Never mind, 4-1 full time and back to the Temperance bar by Putney Bridge to spend a night on the lash with these darlings.

Lads in the photos.

Joined in the ground by Renzo and Dave from Essex who’s been there from back in the day (Photo at the top – Frenchie, The Bottle and Captain Jack Sparrow)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

