Official Premier League analysis on Callum Wilson confirms what we all know

Interesting new independent analysis on Callum Wilson.

The official Premier League site looking at the Newcastle player’s stats ahead of Saturday’s game against Brentford.

Newcastle fans know with their own eyes what a difference Callum Wilson can make when he plays.

This official PL analysis confirms what we are seeing.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

They point out the following about Callum Wilson:

Despite playing only four matches, his six big chances is a team-leading total for Newcastle (ED: In actual fact, Callum Wilson has only played 312 of a possible 720 Premier League minutes this season, making these stats all the more impressive).

Furthermore, his 11 shots in the box and five shots on target both rank joint-second.

Brentford’s record on the road boosts Wilson’s prospects of getting more goals.

Their goalless draw at AFC Bournemouth last weekend was their first clean sheet in their last 20 away matches.

Official Premier League site analysis on Callum Wilson ahead of Newcastle v Brentford:

The Newcastle United forward was quick to make an impact on his return from injury last weekend.

Wilson made his first appearance since Gameweek 3 and scored in the 4-1 win at Fulham.

His strike against the Cottagers means he has now scored in three of his four outings this season.

That includes efforts in both his home matches, against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in Gameweeks 1 and 3 respectively.

Wilson looks set to continue as Newcastle’s lone striker at home to Brentford this weekend, with his fellow forward Alexander Isak still sidelined through injury.

The underlying numbers show Wilson’s importance to Eddie Howe’s side.

Wilson has the form to take advantage of those weaknesses and extend his reliable scoring record on Saturday afternoon.

