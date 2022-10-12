News

Official Premier League analysis on Allan Saint-Maximin – Favourable fixtures

Interesting new independent analysis on Allan Saint-Maximin.

The official Premier League site looking at the Newcastle player’s stats so far this season prior to injury and in anticipation of his likely return to the starting eleven this Sunday at Old Trafford.

Their analysis also taking into consideration the upcoming five fixtures.

This PL analysis gives us some valuable extra insight and stats.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

Official Premier League site analysis on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of the upcoming matches, which start with Man U away on Sunday:

‘Newcastle’s fit-again Frenchman has the fixtures to thrive

Allan Saint-Maximin

The winger’s return to fitness as a substitute in Newcastle United’s 5-1 win over Brentford last weekend is good news for Fantasy managers.

Saint-Maximin was a standout performer for the Magpies in the opening four Gameweeks before being sidelined.

He supplied three FPL assists in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City and scored in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers to earn 27 points in that period.

That total was more than any other Newcastle player and it placed the Frenchman joint-fourth among midfielders in Fantasy.

The underlying numbers also highlight the all-round influence of Saint-Maximin on Newcastle’s attack.

His 12 shots and five shots on target both ranked top in the first four Gameweeks, while his seven chances created were bettered only by the nine of Joelinton (£6.0m).

Newcastle’s upcoming schedule allows Saint-Maximin the chance to get more goals and assists before the season pauses for the FIFA World Cup after Gameweek 16.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), three of their next five matches, against Everton, Aston Villa and Southampton, score only two (Ratings go from 1-5, with 1 rated the very easiest and 5 the most difficult).

Notably, Saint-Maximin has a fine recent record against his Gameweek 11 hosts Manchester United.

He has produced returns in each of their last three meetings, claiming 21 points thanks to two goals and an assist.

Starting with his visit to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, Saint-Maximin has the fixtures to make a major impact in Fantasy once again.’

