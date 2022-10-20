News

Official Newcastle United update on injury / fitness situation after Everton and and ahead of Spurs

Newcastle United made it six games unbeaten on Wednesday night and 10 points from a possible 12 picked up in October so far.

Only three days after a tough goalless draw at Old Trafford, another excellent hard working performance ensured yet another clean sheet and this time the win.

An excellent team move and exquisite finish from Miguel Almiron was the wonderful moment on top of all the hard work, that ensured yet another win at St James’ Park for Eddie Howe.

A quite remarkable run these past eight and a half months has seen ten wins, three draws and just the one defeat, 33 points from a possible 42 picked up at St James’ Park, a sequence which kicked off with a 3-1 victory over Everton back in early February.

What toll has it taken though ahead of Spurs?

From what Eddie Howe has said (see below) following last night’s match, I’m guessing Joelinton won’t be starting against Tottenham, whilst we may also see one or two others looked after as well. Both Trippier and Schar looked to have picked up knocks last night but both NUFC defenders have made a habit in the past of bouncing back in similar situations, declaring themselves available for the next match.

An outstanding effort from the defence and Nick Pope this season, with already five PL clean sheets and only nine goals conceded in eleven PL matches. The best record in the top tier and all credit to Eddie Howe for sorting the shambles left behind by Steve Bruce.

Eddie Howe discussing the injury / fitness situation following the 1-0 win over Everton:

“I think we will have a few concerns.

“Naturally we always do after every game, especially after a second game in quick succession.

“Naturally, we’ll be stretched a little bit for our next game, but I don’t know at this moment in time if we have anyone that won’t make the game.

“The more games you have in a short period of time, the more the demands go up.

“You could probably see it was our second game in quick succession.

“Everton had one day extra recovery than us and you could probably see that in the game but that’s where you have to dig deep and concentrate.

“That is where the players deserve a huge amount of credit but I think we’re capable of delivering it in a three games (in a) week.

“We have got a bit of a rest before Tottenham and hopefully we can give a strong performance.

“Joelinton took a knock to his knee in a tackle.

“I think it it is just a knock at this stage, so no twist.

“I don’t think there’s any injury to the joint.

“He was in pain, he couldn’t continue.

“Fingers crossed he will be okay.

“Touch wood, he’s okay, but it’s an early stage for us to give that opinion.”

Eddie Howe on match winner Miguel Almiron:

“I have always been an admirer of Miggy.

“He is difficult to contain because he runs and he has got that ability to make a lot of runs continually, which is quite rare at very high speed.

“The goal aspect?

“I believe that you can help players get into better goalscoring positions but to be fair to Miggy, some of the goals he has scored haven’t really been about his position, they have been more about the execution of the finish.

“That was a prime example tonight.

“An incredible finish from a very difficult angle, it was all about the curl and speed at which he hit the ball.

“Confidence is the main starting point.

“He has scored some spectacular goals in my time here and tonight’s was right up there.

“He is playing very well, with and without the ball.

“He has always worked very hard for the team and it is good to see him getting individual recognition for all that work.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United’s form at St James’ Park:

“Your home form is absolutely crucial to success and you want to win as many games as possible at home.

“Home form is the bedrock of your season really.

“How have we done it?

“I don’t know that there is one thing we have done, I just think we have tried to get the players playing in a really good atmosphere and the supporters have given us that.”

Eddie Howe on the overall performance:

“The performance was very good.

“In a different way to how we have been at times this season.

“It wasn’t free-flowing football, it was a very competitive game with a lot of fight in midfield, very physical.

“I am delighted with the character shown and how we defended as a team.

“For the whole team that should give them enormous pleasure because that was a real team performance today.

“We defended our goal and goalkeeper very well.

“Everton are a strong team and they put a lot of balls into our box, a lot of direct play, we had to deal with that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Wednesday 19 October 7.30pm

Goals:

Almiron 31

Newcastle United:

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

