Official Newcastle United update on injuries / availability following Manchester United match

A tough match for Newcastle United, up against a team that had won five of their last six Premier League games.

However, Eddie Howe and his players fully deserving of the point they brought away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United limited to only one effort on target in each half, whilst Newcastle United / Joelinton hit both bar and post, plus Callum Wilson had a nailed on penalty somehow totally ignored.

That very credible draw reinforces Newcastle’s place in the top six and they now go into Wednesday night’s match, knowing that a win over Everton would ensure they stay in the top six, whilst it will be top five if Man Utd also fail to beat Spurs in their Wednesday night match.

Sunday’s match was the first of seven games in a four week period for Newcastle United ahead of the World Cup break, so interesting to see how the NUFC squad is bearing up ahead of this Everton match and the games that then follow on.

Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United update on the position regarding five different players, following the draw at Man Utd:

“Joe Willock was one of the players that picked up an illness in the week, so he wasn’t able to train the last two days (before Sunday’s match), he travelled here separately and thankfully he was able to take his place on the bench (and then came on to play the final 12 minutes).

“Kieran Trippier is fine ‘injury-wise’ but he was suffering with a bit of illness coming into the game, was ill overnight, he is fine now though and with a couple of days recovery (ahead of the Everton match), he will be good.

(Fabian Schar subbed near the end of the match and Eddie Howe asked if it was an injury): “(No, just) A few knocks, one to his head and one to his foot, but touch wood, he is OK, he was suffering from cramp at the end (and why he was subbed).

“Alexander Isak has re-injured his thigh and it is a very similar injury to the first one that he picked up with Sweden.

“He’s going to be out for a period of time and we probably won’t see him before the break for the World Cup.

“Allan Saint-Maximin has a very slight irritation of his hamstring.

“On its own that would be very small and probably just a few days out…but the problem that we have is that because it is the third time that he has done it, we are going to have to be very careful.”

Eddie Howe on the Ronaldo ‘goal’ and the Wilson penalty incident at the other end:

“It was clear that Fabian Scahr wasn’t taking the (free0) kick (when moving the ball back to Nick Pope to take it).

“It was clear that Nick Pope was waiting to deliver the free-kick and Ronaldo has taken the ball off him.

“It would have been a very, very difficult goal to swallow had that stood, as it was clear to me the ball wasn’t in play.

“I thought it was a strong shout for a penalty, Callum Wilson looked like he caught the lad’s calf when running, I have seen them given on another day.”

(Have to say that in marked contrast to pretty much every other PL manager, Eddie Howe so impressive and restrained when ridiculous decisions go against him. The Wilson incident not ending up as a penalty was outrageous.)

Eddie Howe on the match overall:

“I feel we should have been leading (by half-time), I thought that we executed the game plan really well, we were aggressive, on the front foot.

“We unsettled their rhythm and there were those moments for Joelinton (when hitting bar and post) which could have been very different.

“He is unlucky with the first header as it was a brilliant effort and he’s unlucky with the second one as well.

“I thought we could have had a penalty as well with Callum Wilson’s challenge.

“Physically we seemed to suffer in the second half as there was a bit of illness in the camp in midweek, a couple of players playing today who weren’t one hundred per cent fit.

“Maybe that was one of the reasons and I don’t think that we were great on the ball either today, gave the ball away at times, which was uncharacteristic of us. That then takes its toll on you physically.

“I’m very proud of the players and what they gave in the game.

“I’m pleased with the result and the defensive performance.

“I think the hallmark of a good team is being hard to beat.

“Defensive solidity is so important and being difficult to score against.

“I have to compliment the players on delivering those things for us consistently and now the challenge is to continue with that consistency, while not losing our attacking edge.

“I just thought we were a little bit off today with the ball, which hasn’t been like us in the last few weeks, when we scored nine goals in two games.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

