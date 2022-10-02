News

Official club update on three missing Newcastle United players after Fulham

When the team was announced at 2pm on Saturday, fair to say that there was as much debate amongst fans about the Newcastle United players who weren’t in the starting eleven, as there was about those who were named in the side to face Fulham.

Supporters relieved to see both Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in the team, two key players.

However, certain other Newcastle United players left fans puzzled by their absence, especially when they were in the 20 man matchday squad but not selected in Eddie Howe’s side.

Following the excellent dominant 4-1 win at Craven Cottage, an official update on some of those who were absent.

Eddie Howe also explaining the background to the build-up to the match and the difficulties faced:

“It has been a very difficult two weeks.

“We have had the international break, with players going away.

“However, we have also had a bit of illness in the camp.

“So it has been a mixed two weeks but it didn’t show in our performance.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Targett, why on the bench and not starting?:

“Matt had been ill, so we decided not to risk him.

“That is why I said in the press conference yesterday (Friday) that it had been a difficult two weeks for us.

“Not just in terms of injuries but also illness running through the team as well.

“I’m delighted to come here and win off the back of that.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton, why on the bench and not starting?:

“Joelinton picked up a knee injury against Bournemouth and hadn’t trained.

“He wanted to be involved, that is the type of character that he is.

“I wanted to protect him, knowing how important he is.

“He was there if we needed him in an absolute emergency.

“Hopefully a week’s training will make a difference for him, and he will be back next week, available for selection.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin, now absent from matchday squads, five weeks after picking up an injury against Wolves that the head coach described at the time as minor:

“Hopefully, Allan will be back next weekend (for the Brentford match) too.

“It is always difficult to give a guarantee but he did train with the team yesterday (Friday) and trained well.

“For me, it was too early to involve him.

“We need to make sure that when he comes back, he’s fit enough to do himself and the team justice.

“Hopefully, with a good training week under his belt, he could be close.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

