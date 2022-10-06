News

Official club announcement – Newcastle United Women’s team to play at St James’ Park for second time

The Newcastle United Women’s team are heading back to St James’ Park.

The biggest crowd in women’s league football last season, a phenomenal 22,134 to watch a fourth tier game, turned up at St James’ Park in May to see the first ever Newcastle United Women’s team match at the stadium.

Now that is to be repeated, a match against Bradford City with a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 27 November, the game coinciding with the six week break for the men’s World Cup.

Buy tickets early

Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets for Newcastle United Women v Bradford City Women at the earliest opportunity, with advanced tickets priced at just £3 for adults and £1 for concessions at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am on Thursday, 6th October.

To minimise large queues at cash turnstiles and avoid delays to kick-off, ticket prices will rise on matchday to £6 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Win a mascot place

Supporters buying tickets before 31st October will automatically be entered to win a mascot place at the Newcastle United Women v Bradford City Women fixture. This will include a home kit for the lucky mascot and four premium seats for the mascot and their family.

Terms can be found at nufc.co.uk/terms.

Matchday premium seats

Premium seats are available for this match and include Directors Box seating (subject to availability), unallocated lounge seating, a Sunday roast sandwich and fries and pay bar, along with pre-match guest speaker.

Premium tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £22.50 for concessions and can be booked at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am on Thursday, 6th October.

