NUFC fans group to hold matchday protest against Newcastle United owners at St James’ Park

It has been announced that a group of NUFC fans will hold a protest against the Newcastle United owners at St James’ Park.

The i paper report that the ‘NUFC Against Sportswashing’ group are organising the protest.

It will take place outside St James’ Park on Saturday 12 November, before Newcastle United take on Chelsea.

The i paper say that the fans group will stage a ‘silent protest’ and unveil a banner.

The media outlet quoting the protest group’s founder John Hird:

“The banner will include photos of the young people who are on death row and some who were executed. With their name. Their age.

“They’re in danger of being executed.

“It will bring it home to the fans what’s happening.

“We want to be dignified.

“We’re not going to be chanting.

“We’re going to be standing there and we want to educate the fans about what the owners are doing. There will be information about the young people. There’s a lot to highlight, but we’re going to focus on the young people.

“We’re calling on fans who are against the owners, or sitting on the fence, to come and talk to us. Get informed, get some knowledge about the situation.

“Eddie Howe has said he doesn’t have the knowledge to discuss the owners, well he needs to get some.

“We’re confident the majority of the fans are good people and don’t support the ownership.”

This is obviously a never ending debate and just like when Mike Ashley came along, the fans didn’t have a say / vote in the Saudi Arabia PIF buying / owning our football club.

We are handed a situation and then a case of how do you react?

Our enemies want to say that continuing to actively support Newcastle United, going to matches and / or buying merchandise etc, equals supporting human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. Which is of course ridiculous.

The bottom line is that you have a very small number of NUFC fans at one extreme, who do feel that strongly about the ‘new’ Newcastle United owners that they have stopped going to matches / not buying merchandise etc.

Whilst at the other extreme you have an equally small number of NUFC fans who say they don’t care at all about human rights in Saudi Arabia, or indeed anywhere else.

Whilst then in the middle you have the overwhelming majority of Newcastle United fans who continue to go to games / support their football club and who if asked, are also bothered about human rights in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

However, this is a complicated situation far bigger than who owns or supports a football club, Saudi Arabia a key ally of the UK which then equates to the government and royal family very publicly welcoming the Saudi elite when they visit here. Plus the global nature of things these days, sees for example the Saudi Arabia PIF also buying up countless other businesses around the world and / or investing in significant stakes in businesses outside Saudi Arabia.

Your average person in the street, whether they care about it, or are even aware, pretty much everybody at some point in some way buying goods / services that are owned or part owned by Saudi Arabia PIF, or supplied by Saudi Arabia in some way.

To then expect football fans (rather than Governments or controlling bodies (such as FIFA, UEFA, The FA, Premier League)) to provide the answers / solutions is ludicrous.

As for those football fans of other clubs who claim they would no longer support their club if they had a Newcastle United (or Man City, or PSG, or Chelsea Abramovich) style ownership.

Well, we know the truth / reality would be exactly the same as has happened at Newcastle United. A very small number would stop going to matches due to the owners but the overwhelming majority would keep on supporting their club.

Anyway, whatever your thoughts about it, I just hope and expect that it all goes off peacefully on the day of the Chelsea match. Needless to say there won’t be a shortage of media attending to observe the protest, almost certainly massively outnumbering those Newcastle United fans protesting AND desperately hoping to see as much conflict as possible with other Newcastle supporters not happy with those who are protesting, for whatever reason. Don’t give them (the media) the satisfaction and the photos / footage of conflict between Newcastle United fans, which they well be absolutely hoping will take place.

