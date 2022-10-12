News

Ninth key appointment imminent as Newcastle United owners have club on the rise

The Newcastle United owners are now set to unveil their latest key appointment.

Craig Hope of The Mail revealing yet another key appointment by the club off the pitch.

The Newcastle United off the field rebuild set to continue with a new ‘Chief Commercial Officer’ close to being confirmed by the club.

The man from The Mail describing this as a ‘Massively important role given need to grow commercial revenues to push back FFP restrictions. Fair to say there’s plenty of scope for growth…’

As well as the obvious rebuilding work needed on the pitch after the October 2021 takeover, a similar, if not even bigger, job is needed to be done off the pitch.

Mike Ashley had the club running on a skeleton staff that lacked so many key personnel that you would expect to see at an ambitious Premier League football club.

Quite amazing how both local and national media failed to ridicule the fact that Newcastle United didn’t have even a board of directors, never mind a top level business team running things on a day to day basis.

Honestly, so embarrassing that for years Lee Charnley was the only officially named person in an executive position at St James’ Park, whilst he was the only token named director, which was needed for legal box ticking purposes.

In just over 12 months, the Newcastle United owners have made eight key appointments (away from the player signing side of things) with that ninth one outlined above, now imminent:

7 October 2021

Amanda Staveley appointed as a Director.

7 October 2021

Jamie Reuben appointed as a Director.

8 November 2021

Eddie Howe appointed as new Head Coach.

2 December 2021

Yasir Al-Rumayyan appointed as a Director.

12 May 2022

Majed Al Sorour appointed as a Director.

30 May 2022

Club announce agreement reached with Brighton on compensation for Dan Ashworth, who can now start work as NUFC Sporting Director.

15 July 2022

Announced Darren Eales is going to be the new Newcastle United CEO.

23 July 2022

John Devine announced as the club’s general legal counsel.

October 2022

A new ‘Chief Commercial Officer’ set to be announced.

Ahead of John’s appointment, this is how that general legal counsel job was advertised, as you will note in relation to today’s news of the imminent ninth key appointment, the general legal counsel appointment had to have ‘Significant experience drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial agreements is a must.’

“Newcastle United Football Club have ambitious plans to top the Premier League and become a global force in the game. To achieve our goals, the club is scaling the business and needs to build a high-calibre, robust legal department.

“Initially, we are looking to recruit a mid to senior level associate to take ownership of all commercial contracts and provide high quality advice on a diverse range of commercial, legal and compliance issues that impact the operations of the club. This is a unique opportunity to join Newcastle United at the start of our exciting new journey, and to play a key strategic role in helping us achieve our goals.

“The ideal candidate will have a high quality academic background and robust legal training from a reputable law firm or recognised in-house legal department. Significant experience drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial agreements is a must.”

These eight appointments, soon to become nine, are laying down building blocks, one after the other. Appointments that are making Newcastle United stronger and stronger, building for both the here and now…and most importantly, the future.

Amazing progress as the club is now being run on a proper basis.

