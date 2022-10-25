Opinion

Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal fans affected by festive fixture changes – Who do the media feel sorry for?

There were some Arsenal fans, some West Ham fans and some Newcastle fans.

It sounds a bit like the opening line to a joke, which as it happens, isn’t too far from the truth.

I am talking about the festive fixture changes which eventually were released on Monday (24 October).

Only the thirteen days after they were scheduled to be announced on Tuesday 11 October.

Well, you know how Newcastle United fans have this bizarre conspiracy theory that they are badly done to when it comes to rearranged matches, usually for the benefit of broadcasters.

Maybe, just maybe, there is something in it.

Whilst as for the way the media report these things, difficult to argue that they approach the subject with anything but ingrained bias.

This was how The Mail reacted on Monday when they got wind of the fixture changes set to happen over the festive period…

‘EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal and West Ham are set to draw the Boxing Day short straw with their London derby lined up for an 8pm kick-off as the Premier League returns after the World Cup… and Bank Holiday travel issues could cause chaos for fans’

The Mail then quoted an Arsenal fan reacting to the news: “It’s awful. It really isn’t ideal…”

Hmmm.

Well yes, nothing about games getting moved for TV is ‘ideal’, BUT there is ‘awful’ and then there is ‘awful’!

The stadiums of Arsenal and West Ham are only four miles or so apart as the crow flies, six miles by road.

A London derby to be played at 8pm on Boxing Day.

Now we turn to the Newcastle fans…

Newcastle United fans were facing a trip to Arsenal on Monday 2 January for a 3pm kick-off, not an ideal fixture early in the new year but at least, fingers crossed, able to do the near 600 mile round trip by train.

However…the broadcasters and Premier League moving the match to Tuesday 3 January, with an 8pm kick-off.

What jokers they are.

In fact, the only thing less funny, is the media reaction to this.

I have looked around and can’t find anything, no (London based!) journalists outraged on behalf of Newcastle United fans. Well, there’s a surprise.

In the past, I have always laughed at previous coverage when Newcastle matches against London clubs have been changed.

The reporting ALWAYS making a far bigger fuss when it is the fans of a London club getting an inconvenient kick-off time on Tyneside, than when it happens to Newcastle fans travelling to play a London club.

It honestly feels like they really think it is more difficult to get UP to Newcastle, than it is to get DOWN to that London.

You couldn’t make it up.

