Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets – Club announce sale dates

Tuesday has seen news of Newcastle v Crystal Palace tickets.

An official announcement (see below) from the club revealing that tickets for the League Cup tie will be £20 for adults and £10 concessions.

If any remain, on the day of the match the prices will rise to £25 adults and £15 concessions.

The match is a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday 9 November and the full schedule of matches ahead of Christmas is below.

Newcastle United official announcement – 4 October 2022:

‘Seats are now on sale for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles come to St. James’ Park for the second time this season on Wednesday, 9th November (kick-off 7.45pm GMT), with all areas outside of level 7 initially on sale.

Prices in advance will be:

Adults: £20

Concessions: £10

Prices will rise on the day of the game (subject to availability) to £25 and £15 respectively.

Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders, who were able to secure their usual seat (lower bowl areas only) at 10am on Tuesday 4th October.

At 10am on Monday, 10th October, season ticket holders will be able to purchase alternative and additional (up to four per qualifying supporter number) seats, exclusively online at book.nufc.co.uk.

Tickets will then go on sale to Members at 10am on Thursday, 13th October, again with up to four per qualifying supporter number and exclusively online at book.nufc.co.uk.

On Tuesday, 18th October at 10am, remaining tickets will be released for full general sale again exclusively online at book.nufc.co.uk with up to four per qualifying supporter number.

Original Platinum Club Bond Holders (Milburn Stand blocks L2C, D, E, L2F) do not need to take any action as their paper ticket will be posted to the address held on the Box Office system.

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

Delivery will be in the form of paper tickets. To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November, Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm) League Cup third round

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

