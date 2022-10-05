News

Newcastle United to make return visit to Saudi Arabia as NUFC Women’s team return to St James’ Park

Back in January, the Newcastle United first team squad went on a warm weather training trip to Saudi Arabia.

Two things about that trip that were no surprise.

With the controlling shareholders being the Saudi Arabia PIF, the destination was predictable. Whilst also predictable was that certain people would describe the visit as part of an ongoing ‘Sportswashing’ process.

As it happens, it proved to be all very low key, with Eddie Howe and his coaching staff taking training sessions (see photo above), as well as some sessions where they interacted with local kids. Photo opportunities / meetings with high up members of the Saudi Arabia hierarchy not part of the schedule.

As for the actual playing side of things, the January trip certainly didn’t do any harm, with the next six matches producing five wins and a draw.

A further warm weather trip away happened in March 2022, though to the disappointment of the usual (media) suspects, this time it was Dubai and not Saudi Arabia as the destination. However, the impact was very similar on the team, the five matches on their return to action seeing four wins and just the one defeat.

Now though there is a return trip to Saudi Arabia happening, with The Athletic revealing that the break for the World Cup finals in Qatar, will see those Newcastle United players not on international duty, head off for a warm weather break.

The report saying that whilst the first team squad are away in Saudi Arabia, it will then help the club do some key work at the current Newcastle United training ground, that is part of the overall overhaul of facilities. The current site deemed not fit for purpose after so many years of Mike Ashley neglect and lack of essential investment, the current site to be enhanced with better / added facilities as it is estimated the brand new training ground at a different site will take a minimum of three years to be in place.

The Newcastle United owners had a very long (endless???) list of jobs to crack on with when Mike Ashley was at last finally removed.

The Athletic in their comprehensive new report ahead of the first anniversary of the new ownership, seeing them speak to a number of influential people both inside and outside the club, to enlighten us as to how things are going and what is planned to progress the club.

They report that the new owners and their key staff, believe it will take three summer transfer windows to fully rebuild the first team squad. Already we have seen over £200m spent on signings and eight players arriving on permanent deals. However, things had reached such a low, it was obvious to all Newcastle fans the sheer scale of the task in hand, so whilst the first eleven and the squad have already seen seriously impressive improvements, there is still a long way to go.

As for the intention of competing at the highest level, this new report says that the new owners still believe this to be a five to ten years timeline, before that position can be reached. This particular 2022/23 Premier League season seen as one of ‘transition’ by the NUFC hierarchy and the owners very happy with what Eddie Howe and his people have achieved so far.

The new club that is emerging under the new owners isn’t all about the first team and that is shown for example by the commitment to the Newcastle United Women’s team, yet another area that was predictably neglected and underfunded (no funding?) by the Mike Ashley administration.

Amanda Staveley has very much led on the revamp of the women’s team who narrowly missed out on promotion last season. At the moment they are a million miles away from where they want / need to be in the women’s super league, currently down in the fourth tier. Despite that, when the first ever Newcastle United women’s match was played last season at St James’ Park towards the end of the 2021/22 season, it attracted an incredible crowd of 22,134. This was the biggest crowd recorded at any women’s league match last season, including those playing in the top tier super league.

The Athletic have revealed that their inside club sources have told them that an announcement is expected very soon on a date for a second NUFC women’s match to take place at St James’ Park.

They report that Amanda Staveley has made clear that she would love to beat the women’s football English record crowd of 47,367, which attended Arsenal’s Women’s Super League derby with Tottenham on 24 September 2022, just over a week ago.

It would appear to make perfect sense to use this upcoming Qatar World Cup break to hold such a match, if it could be held at say 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, who knows what crowd could be possible if everything possible was done to drive the occasion.

This season has already seen the Newcastle United women’s team benefit from moving to play regularly at Kingston Park, playing at the home of the Falcons their crowds have been very healthy and increasing match on match. The latest one saw 2,353 turn up on 18 September for the 1-1 draw with Chorley.

The new owners have taken the women’s team this season officially under the club’s wing (rather than just loosely overseen by the club’s charity arm, the NUFC Foundation), investment and care and attention having given an immediate uplift and new signings.

The Athletic quoting Amanda Staveley…’I see all these young girls at matches who now have somewhere to come, who can be what they want to be and now have the same opportunities as boys to be involved in team sports.’

