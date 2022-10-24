Opinion

Newcastle United – The myth about money

It’s a similar story and one we should all be getting used to now with Newcastle United.

We win a football match, and in this case, a great victory against a well drilled but ultimately one-dimensional Tottenham Hotspur and the initial reaction is one of eye-rolling and comments about money.

The feeling of being the pariahs of the Premier League is one that we all are getting used to, developing thicker skins and more in-depth arguments as to why it is all justified.

However, money and in our case, the abundance of it, doesn’t tell the full story of why Newcastle United are now sitting fourth in the league, better than anybody could have expected to be at this stage in the season.

Fundamentally, NUFC have improved in every position through better coaching, man management and in some cases, attitude adjustments.

Moving away from the obvious renaissance of Joelinton for a minute (although it is tempting to write 300 words on how awesome he is), others are now reaping their rewards of this renewed focus on improvement.

A case in point is Sean Longstaff. At the end of last season, Longstaff was in limbo. Unsure of his role in the Newcastle set-up, fearful of being pushed further down the pecking order and dragging his heels over a contract extension unless he could be sure of an opportunity in a position that played to his strengths. Howe has always rated him, it should be pointed out, believing he could push on, hold down a regular starting position and ultimately improve as a footballer. Getting Longstaff to buy into this as an active transfer window and countless links to footballers swirled around, was surely a battle in itself and let’s face it, Longstaff has a ceiling. Many clubs would be tempted to buy a perceived improvement and move him on, but Longstaff bought into it and is now reaping the rewards, with great form and a sustained period in the first team.

Little improvements in other areas are also helping stitch the fabric of long-term success.

Miguel Almiron looks like a player reborn, loaded with confidence and intent every time he gets the ball, which given his “final ball” was always his weakest point, is credit to the work on the training ground.

Fabian Schar has found a consistent defensive partner and looks even better for it, whilst Murphy and Shelvey before his unfortunate injury are both clearly buying in.

Obviously, there is nothing like a bit of money and the threat of being replaced to push players to perform and the £200 million we’ve spent so far has certainly helped.

However, when we look at the players bought, none were in positions that we didn’t need to improve or were short in. The reality is that we’ve just begun competing, rather than simply surviving.

Howe identified early on that the squad he had could be better, fitter and improved. Instilling focus and purpose in each of the squad members has meant that the unity which was missing has been fostered. Which given where Newcastle United were, is the real story behind our success, regardless of the misinformation chucked out by others each week after we’ve had the audacity to win another football match.

