Opinion

Newcastle United takeover – My story

It’s now coming up to a year since the Newcastle United takeover and departure of the FCB from our club.

Now before I start, let me explain.

A few years ago I heard the term “first world problems”….meaning that whatever happens in toonsville, there’s a whole lot of worse things going on in the world than having FCB in charge of my footy team. Doesn’t mean because of this I am marginalising it, just putting it into to perspective (Remember this later lads and lasses).

So, my Newcastle United takeover story starts off on the Tuesday before, with a trip to Harrogate Town to watch the junior toons in a pizza cup game.

Now I must confess I am a bit of a groundhopper when it comes to watching us. So, never been to Harrogate’s ground, off we go. My good mate Chrissy Numbers offered to drive. so along with his son Junior Numbers, Phil T and myself. we were offski to show our support for the under 21s.

Arriving in Harrogate it’s absolutely bleaching down, freezy cad as well. We find a pub 10 mins walk from the ground, beers are ordered for me and Phil. While Chrissy and Junior Numbers get stuck into some home cooked grub (Think Junior Numbers got a beef stroganoff, which he wolfed down with mucho gusto. Lovely lad, must take after his dad for his appetite).

Went to the match, only to see us lose to a spirited Harrogate side, with a young Elliot Anderson shining for us lot.

Now coming out of the game it’s blowing an absolute Howard Gayle and horizontal rain, when we got back to the car we’re soaked. And me mind starts to wander back when was it this bad watching us and me mind goes back to a League Cup game back in the early 90s. It was at Crewe and we were 3-0 down after 30 mins or so (won 4-3 in the end).

So next day, waking up pretty despondent, IE The FCB, Bruce and and not much to look forward to, having seen the junior toons last night (Remember what I was saying before about first world problems).

Anyway, I start getting texts off my match going mates. Was the Newcastle United takeover back on???

SSNews on and all day the rumours keep getting stronger and stronger, is it….???

Come Thursday and by 5pm it’s announced, it’s confirmed.

Happy days, can’t believe it, the oaf is gone, it’s can-o-clock.

I didn’t go to the ground but celebrated like it’s 1999.

Anyway, next day I take my mum shopping in toon for a few bits and bobs then take her to marksies for a cuppa and a teacake. Upon seating down with our bait, me mum (who has zero interest in football) says to me “I see your team got it’s takeover then.”

So what do I do?

I burst into tears of happiness, uncontrollably sobbing in the middle of marksies cafe.

Well everybody just stops and stares at me.

So quick as a flash me mum pipes up to the folk watching the Tony sobfest “Ahh don’t worry about him, that daft football team he supports have got new bosses.”

Thanks mum. Proper Geordie mam.

(PS As a footnote. A big thanks to Chrissy Numbers, whose support helped me through a very difficult time I was going through at that time.)

Viva wor Mandy.

Viva nice guy Eddie.

