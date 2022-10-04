News

Newcastle United surprise star makes the ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after these last few days of action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, Craven Cottage surely one of the stadiums that hosted one of those games this past weekend.

Newcastle United completely dominating in the 4-1 win.

Well, Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star from that performance, a surprising one I’m guessing for many people.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week including the one Newcastle United star, their explanation of why Kieran Trippier was included and then the full eleven shown below that:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 7.86

‘Newcastle recorded an emphatic 4-1 win away from home against Fulham on Saturday, pushing them to within touching distance of the top four.

Kieran Trippier continued his brilliant start to the season with another good performance here.

As well as Newcastle keeping a clean sheet while he was on the pitch, he himself also registered an impressive 81.4% pass success rate, earning a WhoScored rating of 7.86.’

I thought Kieran Trippier was excellent BUT like the rest of you, certain other Newcastle players, one in particular, you surely would have thought would have made this Premier League team of the week ahead of the NUFC Captain.

This explains it though, the Fulham v Newcastle Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier is actually only the third highest rated player in the match.

Miguel Almiron man of the match with an 8.7 rating, then Bruno with 8.3, Trippier then on 7.9.

However, in an exceptional weekend when it came to who made the Premier League team of the week, neither Bruno or Miguel Almiron were the highest ratings in their respective positions, whereas Kieran Trippier was the highest ranked by Whoscored when it came to Premier League right-backs this past weekend.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

(Eddie Howe reflects on Fulham result and performance – Read HERE)

(Looking on at classic Archibald Leitch – Sitting on our hands in with the Fulham fans – Read HERE)

(Watch all four NUFC goals here – Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 match highlights -Watch HERE)

(Marco Silva embarrassingly blames match officials for hammering by Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Read HERE)

(Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Capital fun for Eddie Howe and his players as they run riot – Read HERE)

