Newcastle United stars make this ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after these last few days of action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, St James’ Park surely one of the stadiums that hosted one of those games this past weekend.

Newcastle United completely dominating in the 4-0 win and Aston Villa lucky to get away with such a ‘low’ winning margin.

Well, Whoscored have included three Newcastle United stars from that performance in their Premier League team of the week.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week including the three Newcastle United stars:

As you can see, the Newcastle United attacking trio all making the cut, these three also the ones who scored the goals, one each for Miggy and Joelinton, two for Callum Wilson.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Newcastle v Aston Villa Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier yet again getting a very high rating (8.2) after his latest superb performance.

However…Dalot at Man Utd a fraction above with 8.3 to deny him.

That still means Kieran Trippier is at the very top, when it comes to making the Whoscored Premier League of the week this season, the Newcastle and England defender featuring in seven of the thirteen teams of the week so far. Outstanding.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

